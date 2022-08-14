News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Top 6 firms add Rs 156,247.35 cr to market cap

Top 6 firms add Rs 156,247.35 cr to market cap

Source: PTI
August 14, 2022 19:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The combined market valuation of six of the 10 most valued companies surged by Rs 1,56,247.35 crore last week, with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) emerging as the biggest gainer.

Broker

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

While RIL, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC and Bajaj Finance saw gains in their market capitalisation (m-cap) in the holiday-shortened week, Infosys, HUL and LIC suffered losses.

Stock markets were closed on Tuesday on account of Muharram.

 

The RIL's valuation zoomed Rs 66,772.08 crore to Rs 17,81,028.47 crore.

The m-cap of TCS jumped Rs 12,642.03 crore to Rs 12,44,004.29 crore and that of HDFC Bank advanced by Rs 32,346.90 crore to Rs 825,207.35 crore.

The mcap of ICICI Bank went up by Rs 25,467.37 crore to Rs 6,08,729.12 crore and that of HDFC rose by Rs 18,679.93 crore to Rs 4,45,759.90 crore.

The market valuation of Bajaj Finance increased by Rs 339.04 crore to Rs 4,42,496.12 crore.

In contrast, the mcap of Infosys declined by Rs 9,262.29 crore to Rs 6,70,920.64 crore.

HUL lost Rs 11,454.26 crore to Rs 6,09,765.92 crore in its valuation and LIC saw an erosion of Rs 3,289.00 crore to Rs 4,31,459.72 crore.

The mcap of SBI was unchanged at Rs 4,73,584.52 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued domestic company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, SBI, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and LIC.

Last week, the key benchmark indices registered their fourth straight week of gains as Sensex rose by 1,074 per cent or 1.83 per cent and Nifty by 300 points or 1.95 per cent on a weekly basis.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Ratan Tata pays rich tribute to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
Ratan Tata pays rich tribute to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
'Jhunjhunwala inspired us to believe in the markets'
'Jhunjhunwala inspired us to believe in the markets'
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Greatest Legacy
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Greatest Legacy
Covid, economy figure in Prez Murmu's maiden address
Covid, economy figure in Prez Murmu's maiden address
South Africa seamer Olivier out of England Test series
South Africa seamer Olivier out of England Test series
Rahul or Gill ideal opener for Zim ODIs?
Rahul or Gill ideal opener for Zim ODIs?
Shah Rukh, Gauri, Sons Hoist Tricolour
Shah Rukh, Gauri, Sons Hoist Tricolour

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

FPIs invest Rs 22,452-cr in equities in Aug

FPIs invest Rs 22,452-cr in equities in Aug

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, 62, passes away

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, 62, passes away

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances