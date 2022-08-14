News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, 62, passes away

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, 62, passes away

Source: PTI
Last updated on: August 14, 2022 10:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Veteran stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, often referred to as India's Warren Buffett, died in Mumbai on Sunday morning. He was 62.

 

Jhunjhunwala died early this morning due to a cardiac arrest, a source in his newly set up airline said.

Often referred to as 'India's Warren Buffett' and the Big Bull of Indian markets, Jhunjhunwala's net worth was $5.8 billion (about Rs 46,000 crore), according to Forbes.

Starting off his journey in stock markets while still in college with a capital of just Rs 5,000, he recently teamed up with ex-Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube and former IndiGo head Aditya Ghosh to launch Akasa Air -- India's newest budget carrier.

 

The airline began commercial operations this month with a maiden flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad.

An investor with a Midas touch, he was the 48th richest man in the country.

A chartered accountant, he chose Dalal Street instead of auditing accounts.

In 1985, Jhunjhunwala invested Rs 5,000 as capital.

By September 2018, that capital had inflated to Rs 11,000 crore.

His portfolio includes companies like Star Health, Titan, Rallis India, Escorts, Canara Bank, Indian Hotels Company, Agro Tech Foods, Nazara Technologies and Tata Motors.

Overall, he had stake in 47 companies at the end of the June quarter.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with India’s ‘Warren Buffett’ Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha. Photograph: ANI Photo

Titan, Star Health, Tata Motors and Metro Brands were some of his largest holdings.

He was the chairman of Hungama Media and Aptech and sat on the board of directors of firms such as Viceroy Hotels, Concord Biotech, Provogue India and Geojit Financial Services.

Born on July 5, 1960 in a Rajasthani family, Jhunjhunwala grew up in Bombay, where his father worked as a Commissioner of Income Tax.

He graduated from Sydenham College and thereafter enrolled at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

He earned his first big profit in 1986 when he bought 5,000 shares of Tata Tea at Rs 43 and the stock rose to Rs 143 within three months. In three years, he earned Rs 20-25 lakh.

When Jhunjhunwala entered the stock market, the Sensex was at 150 points.

His privately-owned stock trading firm Rare Enterprises derived its name from the first two letters of his name and that of his wife Rekha, who is also a stock market investor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over Jhunjhunwala's passing.

He tweeted, "Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How Rakesh Jhunjhunwala beat the market meltdown
How Rakesh Jhunjhunwala beat the market meltdown
Titan, a good bet for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
Titan, a good bet for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
Rakesh Jhunjunwala's holding in Nazara past Rs 1K cr
Rakesh Jhunjunwala's holding in Nazara past Rs 1K cr
Mirzapur To Coimbatore,Tiranga Unites Us
Mirzapur To Coimbatore,Tiranga Unites Us
Railways finally reaches Antagarh in Chhattisgarh
Railways finally reaches Antagarh in Chhattisgarh
Recipe: Falahari Masala Dosa
Recipe: Falahari Masala Dosa
Uneasy peace in Indo-Pacific: US Congressman
Uneasy peace in Indo-Pacific: US Congressman

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Skills, democracy main drivers of growth: Jhunjhunwala

Skills, democracy main drivers of growth: Jhunjhunwala

Modi meets stock investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Modi meets stock investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances