News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Jhunjhunwala will be remembered for his foresightedness, understanding of markets: Ratan Tata

Jhunjhunwala will be remembered for his foresightedness, understanding of markets: Ratan Tata

Source: PTI
August 14, 2022 19:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group, on Sunday said ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala will always be remembered for his acute understanding of the markets as well as for his jovial personality, kindness, and foresightedness.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Photograph: Vivek Prakash/Reuters

Jhunjhunwala, often referred to as 'India's Warren Buffett', passed away here Sunday morning due to a cardiac arrest. He was 62.

Jhunjhunwala had investments in more than three dozen companies, the most valuable being watch and jewellery maker Titan, part of the Tata conglomerate.

 

His portfolio includes companies like Star Health, Rallis India, Escorts, Canara Bank, Indian Hotels Company, Agro Tech Foods, Nazara Technologies and Tata Motors.

"Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who sadly passed away this morning, will always be remembered for his acute understanding of the stock exchanges of India.

"He will also be remembered for his jovial personality, his kindness, and his foresightedness," Ratan Tata said in his condolence message.

"My heartfelt condolences go out to his family which has to share the burden of this great loss," he added.

Jhunjhunwala was brought dead to the Breach Candy hospital early on Sunday morning. Suffering from kidney disease and ischemic heart disease, the hospital certified that cardiac arrest was the cause of his death.

A self-made trader, investor and businessman, he was also known as the 'Big Bull' of Dalal Street.

With an estimated net worth of around $5.8 billion (about Rs 46,000 crore), Jhunjhunwala was the 36th richest billionaire in India, according to Forbes' 2021 listing.

Son of an income tax officer, he is survived by his wife and three children.

A chartered accountant by education, he had not been keeping well for the last few months because of a kidney ailment.

He was seen on a wheelchair at recent public events.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Jhunjhunwala inspired us to believe in the markets'
'Jhunjhunwala inspired us to believe in the markets'
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Greatest Legacy
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Greatest Legacy
How Coal India is chasing monsoon to cut disruptions
How Coal India is chasing monsoon to cut disruptions
Watch Live! President's address to nation on I-Day eve
Watch Live! President's address to nation on I-Day eve
Fadnavis bags key portfolios in Maharashtra cabinet
Fadnavis bags key portfolios in Maharashtra cabinet
'Rock bottom': Former players tear into Manchester United
'Rock bottom': Former players tear into Manchester United
PM may announce these initiatives in I-Day speech
PM may announce these initiatives in I-Day speech

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, 62, passes away

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, 62, passes away

FPIs invest Rs 22,452-cr in equities in Aug

FPIs invest Rs 22,452-cr in equities in Aug

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances