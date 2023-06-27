News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Tomato prices soar above Rs 100 per kg in Delhi

Tomato prices soar above Rs 100 per kg in Delhi

Source: PTI
June 27, 2023 17:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Vegetable vendors and wholesalers have blamed rains for disruption in tomato supply, leading to the price of the kitchen staple skyrocketing in retail markets of the national capital.

Tomatoes

Photograph: Ajay Verma/Reuters

Local vendors are selling tomatoes in the price range of Rs 80 to Rs 120 per kg, depending on the quality and the localities.

Anil Malhotra, a member of the Azadpur Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), said tomato prices shoot up every monsoon but it was never this high.

"Prices go up every year during monsoon but the cost of tomatoes never went up this high.

 

"There is a major dip in supply due to the rains. Around half of our stock, which we got from Himachal Pradesh, got damaged," Malhotra told PTI.

The national capital region gets tomato supply from neighbouring states such as Haryana and Punjab and the hill states.

Bhagwan, a grocer in south Delhi's Kailash Hills area, said tomato prices have shot up.

"We are getting tomatoes from wholesale markets at a higher price and selling at Rs 100-120 per kg," he said.

A vegetable vendor in Lajpat Nagar said people are reluctant to buy tomatoes due to the sudden price rise.

"The current market rate is Rs 80 per kg.

"We get the supply from mandis where the wholesale price is around Rs 60 per kg.

"The price has shot up in the past two to three days due to rainfall," he said.

"Tomatoes are getting damaged which, again, is causing the sudden price rise," the vendor added.

A vegetable vendor in the Dilshad Garden area said the supply of tomatoes got affected due to rains.

"Supply has been affected due to rains. We are selling tomatoes from Himachal Pradesh.

"People are bargaining hard. But we cannot lower the price since we ourselves have to buy at a higher price.

"We hope the situation gets better in the coming days," he said.

Shweta Upadhyay, a media professional residing in Noida Extension, said that the prices of tomatoes were Rs 40 per kg just five days ago.

"Within a few days, the rate went up to Rs 100 per kg.

"We are trying to buy less tomato and using tomato puree instead," she said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
HDFC, HDFC Bank merger effective from July 1: Parekh
HDFC, HDFC Bank merger effective from July 1: Parekh
'If you want to invest, invest quickly'
'If you want to invest, invest quickly'
'If anything goes wrong with Byju's...'
'If anything goes wrong with Byju's...'
Win the World Cup for Virat Kohli: Sehwag
Win the World Cup for Virat Kohli: Sehwag
India Needs Insulation From Grey Rhinos
India Needs Insulation From Grey Rhinos
Mamata echoes Nitish, says LS polls in Feb-March
Mamata echoes Nitish, says LS polls in Feb-March
FIR filed against DMK MP for assaulting pastor
FIR filed against DMK MP for assaulting pastor

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Byju says firm's $22 billion valuation intact

Byju says firm's $22 billion valuation intact

Meet Isha Ambani's Amazing Mother-In-Law

Meet Isha Ambani's Amazing Mother-In-Law

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances