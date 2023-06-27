News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » HDFC, HDFC Bank merger effective from July 1: Deepak Parekh

HDFC, HDFC Bank merger effective from July 1: Deepak Parekh

Source: PTI
June 27, 2023 15:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The merger of housing finance major HDFC with the country's largest private lender HDFC Bank will be effective from July 1, HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh said on Tuesday.

HDFC, HDFC Bank

Photograph: PTI Photo

The boards of HDFC and the private bank will meet on June 30 post to clear and approve the merger, Parekh told reporters in Mumbai.

The merger of the corporation with HDFC Bank will be effective July 1, Parekh said.

HDFC vice-chairman and CEO Keki Mistry said that the stock delisting of the corporation will be effective from July 13.

 

Termed as the biggest transaction in India's corporate history, HDFC Bank on April 4 last year agreed to take over the biggest domestic mortgage lender in a deal valued at about $40 billion, creating a financial services titan.

The proposed entity will have a combined asset base of around Rs 18 lakh crore.

Once the deal is effective, HDFC Bank will be 100 per cent owned by public shareholders, and existing shareholders of HDFC will own 41 per cent of the bank.

Every HDFC shareholder will get 42 shares of HDFC Bank for every 25 shares they hold.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'If you want to invest, invest quickly'
'If you want to invest, invest quickly'
How India Plans To Become A Semiconductor Giant
How India Plans To Become A Semiconductor Giant
'Next 10-20 years will be India's golden years'
'Next 10-20 years will be India's golden years'
Bumrah bowling seven overs a day at NCA nets
Bumrah bowling seven overs a day at NCA nets
World Cup: It's going to be very competitive: Rohit
World Cup: It's going to be very competitive: Rohit
Want A Career In Armed Forces? Read This
Want A Career In Armed Forces? Read This
Australia considering Starc recall for Lord's Test
Australia considering Starc recall for Lord's Test

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Regulatory woes hit PE/VC deals in e-pharma sector

Regulatory woes hit PE/VC deals in e-pharma sector

47% of cos want to increase use of flexible offices

47% of cos want to increase use of flexible offices

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances