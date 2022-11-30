News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Telcos to stop high-frequency band 5G services in and around airports

Telcos to stop high-frequency band 5G services in and around airports

Source: PTI
November 30, 2022 21:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Telecom operators will need to shut down 5G services in high-frequency bands in and around airports following restrictions imposed by the Department of Telecom at the request of the civil aviation ministry, according to sources.

5G

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Based on buffer and safety zone details provided by the aviation ministry, the DoT has asked telecom operators to not install 5G base stations in the 3.3-3.6 Ghz band in the area of 2.1 kilometres from both ends of the runway and 910 meters from the centre line of the runway of Indian airports with immediate effect.

"Telecom operators will need to shut down 5G service in the 3.3-3.6 Ghz band only in and around airports based on the order.

 

"It is a temporary restriction.

"The services can be restored after DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) ensures that altimeters at all aircraft have been replaced. DGCA has not shared any timeline for completing the replacement exercise," a source told PTI.

Airtel is the only telecom operator that has installed 5G services at select airports, including Patna, Bengaluru, Pune, Varanasi and Nagpur.

The DoT notice dated November 29 has asked telecom operators to tilt down 5G base stations to avoid interference of 5G signals with that of altimeters-- a device which helps pilots maintain the desired height of the aircraft.

The DoT in the notice said that DGCA is expected to complete the altimeter replacement exercise in a proactive and time-bound manner.

DoT has requested DGCA to provide a timeline for replacement of radio altimeters and its filters with a sharp cut-off date.

"Further, DGCA should communicate geo-coordinates of four corners of all the airstrips where such limitations or restrictions are required to be placed on 5G systems, within 30 days from issue of this letter," the notice dated November 29 said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Q2 GDP at 6.3%, India is fastest growing economy
Q2 GDP at 6.3%, India is fastest growing economy
M-cap of BSE-listed firms at all-time high
M-cap of BSE-listed firms at all-time high
'It's advantage bulls for the near-term'
'It's advantage bulls for the near-term'
Aaftab admits to killing Walkar during polygraph test
Aaftab admits to killing Walkar during polygraph test
FIFA WC: Van Gaal proud of boring advance to last 16
FIFA WC: Van Gaal proud of boring advance to last 16
CAA against Tamils, is unconstitutional: DMK in SC
CAA against Tamils, is unconstitutional: DMK in SC
Why Dharavi residents are not thrilled by Adani plan
Why Dharavi residents are not thrilled by Adani plan

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

RBI may go for another 35 bps rate hike before pause

RBI may go for another 35 bps rate hike before pause

Jet cabin crew association moves NCLT for liquidation

Jet cabin crew association moves NCLT for liquidation

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances