Rediff.com  » Business » TCS net profit rises 9% to Rs 12,040 crore in Q1

TCS net profit rises 9% to Rs 12,040 crore in Q1

Source: PTI
July 11, 2024 16:31 IST
India's largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday posted an 8.7 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 12,040 crore in the first quarter ended June 2024.

TCS

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

The net profit for the year-ago period stood at Rs 11,074 crore.

The company - which competes in the IT services market with the likes of Infosys, Wipro and HCLTech - reported a 5.4 per cent increase in its revenue at Rs 62,613 crore for the quarter just ended.

 

Sequentially, however, the net profit fell 3.1 per cent compared to March quarter.

"I am pleased to report a strong start to the new fiscal year with all-round growth across industries and markets," K Krithivasan, chief executive officer and managing director of TCS, said in a release.

The company is continuing to expand its client relationships, create new capabilities in emerging technologies and invest in innovation, including a new AI-focused TCS PacePort in France, IoT lab in the US, and expanding delivery centres in Latin America, Canada and Europe, Krithivasan added.

Samir Seksaria, chief financial officer, noted that despite the usual impact of the annual wage increments in this quarter, the company delivered strong operating margin performance validating its efforts towards operational excellence.

"I am delighted to announce the successful completion of our annual increment process.

"Our continued focus on employee engagement and development led to industry-leading retention and strong business performance, with the net headcount addition being a matter of immense satisfaction," Milind Lakkad, chief HR officer, said.

TCS has declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of Re 1 each.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
