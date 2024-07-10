News
Modi To Finalise 100-Day Agenda After Budget

Modi To Finalise 100-Day Agenda After Budget

By Asit Ranjan Mishra
July 10, 2024 11:54 IST
A lot of the 100-day programmes would be 'milestone-based' with timelines for achieving targets for social-sector schemes.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to chair meetings of secretaries to finalise the government's 100-day agenda after the Union Budget for 2024-2025, which is likely to be presented later this month.

"Budget proposals by each ministry have already been sent. The ministries have also finalised the 100-day agenda. The presentation by each ministry before the PM will start after the Budget," said a senior government official who did not wish to be named.

The Union Budget is likely to be presented on July 23, preceded by the presentation of the Economic Survey for FY24 on July 22.

A second senior official said a lot of the 100-day programmes would be "milestone-based" with timelines for achieving targets for social-sector schemes.

Modi, who was sworn in as PM on June 9, will complete 100 days in office on September 16, a day before his birthday. He turns 74 on September 17.

The ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship is looking to train around 150,000 women under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, with a third of them acquiring new-age skills, in the first 100 days of the new government, Business Standard reported last month.

The Department of Telecommunications is expected to focus on bringing in key departmental rules related to spectrum allotment, including satellite communications, to administer the landmark Telecom Act, 2023, under its agenda.

Asit Ranjan Mishra
 
