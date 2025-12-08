HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Intel, Tata in JV to make, assemble semiconductors in India

Intel, Tata in JV to make, assemble semiconductors in India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 08, 2025 21:51 IST

x

US-based chip maker Intel has signed an agreement with Tata Group to manufacture and assemble semiconductors in India for the local market, the Indian conglomerate said on Monday.

Chips

Image used for representation purpose only. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Under the agreement, Intel and Tata intend to explore the opportunity to rapidly scale tailored AI PC solutions for consumer and enterprise markets in India, which is projected to be one of the top five markets globally by 2030.

 

"Intel and Tata intend to explore manufacturing and packaging of Intel products for local markets at Tata Electronics' upcoming Fab and OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) facilities, as well as a collaboration for advanced packaging in India," the Tata Group statement said.

Tata Group is setting up a chip manufacturing plant in Dholera, Gujarat, and a semiconductor assembly and packaging plant in Assam, entailing a total investment of Rs 1.18 lakh crore.

"We see this as a tremendous opportunity to collaborate with Tata to rapidly scale in one of the world's fastest-growing compute markets, fuelled by rising PC demand and rapid AI adoption across India," Intel Corporation CEO Lip-Bu Tan said.

The collaboration would leverage Intel's AI compute reference designs, Tata Electronics' industry-leading Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) capabilities, and broad access to the Indian market through Tata Group companies.

"We are excited to collaborate with Intel, and this strategic alliance would accelerate our efforts.

"Together, we will drive an expanded technology ecosystem and deliver leading semiconductors and systems solutions, positioning us well to capture the large and growing AI opportunity," Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said.

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PSBs write off loans worth Rs 6.15 lakh cr in last 5.5 yrs
PSBs write off loans worth Rs 6.15 lakh cr in last 5.5 yrs
ITR forms under new I-T Act to be notified before FY28: Govt
ITR forms under new I-T Act to be notified before FY28: Govt
Households Are Moving Away From Banks
Households Are Moving Away From Banks
Can India Regain Foreign Tourists This Winter?
Can India Regain Foreign Tourists This Winter?
'Large Part Of Capital Needs To Be Met Via GIFT City'
'Large Part Of Capital Needs To Be Met Via GIFT City'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

International Museum Day: 11 Wonderful Indian Museums

webstory image 2

Strawberry Honey Dessert: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

VIDEOS

Ananya's Saree Look Breaks the Internet1:00

Ananya's Saree Look Breaks the Internet

Malti Chahar Sets the Internet on Fire in a Saree1:46

Malti Chahar Sets the Internet on Fire in a Saree

Urmila Matondkar Steals the Spotlight at 'Saali Mohabbat' Event0:54

Urmila Matondkar Steals the Spotlight at 'Saali Mohabbat'...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO