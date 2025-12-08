'Large Part Of Capital Needs To Be Met Via GIFT City'

'Foreign capital will continue to come directly into India, but companies have realised that GIFT City is a more cost-efficient way of channelling funds.'

IMAGE: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launches the Sensex Futures & Options Contracts of India International Exchange, at GIFT City in Gandhinagar, February 3, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Five years after the International Financial Services Centres Authority (Ifsca) was set up as India's unified financial-sector regulator, business activity at the GIFT City IFSC has accelerated.

Backed by regulatory initiatives, the country's sole financial services centre has crossed key milestones -- from registering more than 1,000 entities to facilitating over $100 billion in loan disbursements by banks.

K Rajaraman, chairman of the Ifsca, says the centre's rise is inseparable from India's own economic trajectory.

In a conversation with Samie Modak/Business Standard in GIFT City, Gandhinagar, he outlines how the IFSC is emerging as a hub for India Inc's foreign-currency needs Over 18-20 months, the centre has made significant progress.

What has given a fillip to the Ifsca and GIFT City?

The biggest factor is India's growth story. India today has a tremendous requirement for capital across sectors such as advanced manufacturing, aircraft, semiconductors, electronics, telecom, defence, pharmaceuticals, batteries, and solar manufacturing.

All of this requires large amounts of capital. While companies have their own cash reserves, many of these large projects will also require foreign capital.

The idea is that GIFT City will provide the required foreign-currency debt, equity, and related financial services, including insurance, to support this growth.

Is it fair to say that a significant share of India's need for foreign capital can now be met from GIFT City?

Foreign capital will continue to come directly into India, but companies have realised that GIFT City is a more cost-efficient way of channelling funds.

Today, there are 35 bank branches in the IFSC, and the target is to reach at least 50 in the next one or two years.

As more strong banks come in from across the globe, a large part of India's capital requirements will be met through this route.

What is the role of GIFT City in external commercial borrowing (ECB) and foreign flows?

Over the past one year, around 36 per cent, or roughly $19 billion, of ECB ($61 billion in all) has come through GIFT City banks. The expectation is that this share will go up.

Besides, about $8 billion of equity capital has also flowed into India through funds set up here. This capital is largely foreign money.

Is this mainly due to cost advantages, or are there other benefits?

There are five-six key advantages. The first is India's growth story. The second is the human capital advantage -- India's skilled workforce.

Third, the cost of living in and around GIFT City is relatively low.

Fourth, there is a favourable tax policy. Finally, and most importantly, there is a regulatory ecosystem that is simple and inspires confidence among global and domestic players.

What new growth areas are you prioritising for GIFT City?

One major area identified is commodity trading. Most established international financial centres -- Hong Kong, Singapore, and London -- grew significantly on the back of trading activity.

Is there any concern that GIFT City could be eroding India's onshore tax collection or leading to tax arbitrage?

The regulations are designed to ensure there is no arbitrage. For example, if a technology company sets up in GIFT City, it is required to do foreign business and cannot provide services to the domestic India market.

The IFSCA focuses on financial-market regulation and supervision.

Income-tax assessments are carried out by the income-tax authorities, and other agencies such as the Financial Intelligence Unit oversee issues relating to money laundering and financing of terrorism.

Have you encountered instances of misuse or regulatory violations in the IFSC?

Supervision teams are constantly inspecting entities.

Banks and funds, which are the largest entities in the centre, submit monthly, quarterly, and annual reports, and there are onsite inspections to verify that they are doing only licensed businesses.

In cases where violations have been found, action has been taken, including the cancellation of licences.

For instance, the licence of an insurance broker dealing with a country grey-listed by the Financial Action Task Force was cancelled.

As a unified regulator, how challenging is it to manage regulations that cut across other regulators' domains?

The staff is drawn from other regulators. There are officers who have joined either on deputation or through absorption.

In addition, there are people from banks, insurance companies, and bullion markets.

On top of this, people are sent for international training.

What Gift City offers to local Indians looking to invest abroad?

Indian investors in Mumbai have long been investing directly in markets like New York, and the Reserve Bank of India data shows that $2 billion-3 billion goes out every year under the category "investment abroad".

The idea now is to route at least part of this flow through GIFT City.

Has GIFT City captured a meaningful share of this $2 billion-3 billion?

Part of it has begun to flow via GIFT City structures such as feeder funds. For example, there are feeder funds that invest in American stocks.

Currently, about 95 per cent of the funds in GIFT City are inbound and about 5 per cent outbound.

How are you looking at building the retail investor ecosystem?

The retail ecosystem is just beginning to take shape.

Recently, assisted video KYC (know your customer) regulations were notified, making taking on board investors in a remote manner much easier.

On listing, you had said that one filing had been made. When can we expect to see the first initial public offering (IPO)?

An IPO is expected in the next couple of months.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this article to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff