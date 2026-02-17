Infosys targets $300-400 bn AI services opportunity

Infosys' AI strategy rests on two pillars: capturing new demand across six AI value pools and embedding AI across its existing services to expand wallet share.

Infosys CEO and Managing Director Salil Parekh. Photograph: Reuters

Key Points Infosys' AI strategy rests on two pillars

Infosys is collaborating with 90% of its top 200 clients on AI initiatives

At Infosys, 4,600 AI projects are currently underway

It has developed over 30 new AI service offerings

Infosys on Tuesday unveiled its AI First Value Framework, positioning itself to capture an estimated $300-400 billion incremental AI services opportunity by 2030, as global enterprises accelerate adoption of generative and agentic AI.

The company, in a statement, said the framework, powered by its Infosys Topaz suite, will help enterprises unlock AI value at scale and move from experimentation to enterprise-wide AI operating models.

Citing a Nasscom-McKinsey report, Infosys described the shift as opening a new frontier in IT services.

Infosys' AI strategy

Infosys' AI strategy rests on two pillars: capturing new demand across six AI value pools and embedding AI across its existing services to expand wallet share.

The six value pools include AI Strategy & Engineering, Data for AI, Process AI, Agentic Legacy Modernization, Physical AI, and AI Trust - spanning enterprise architecture design, AI-ready data platforms, workflow transformation, modernisation of legacy estates, intelligent product engineering, and governance frameworks for responsible AI deployment.

Infosys said it is collaborating with 90 per cent of its top 200 clients on AI initiatives, with more than 4,600 AI projects currently underway and over 30 new AI service offerings developed across the six value pools.

Role IT services cos will play

Nandan Nilekani, co-founder and chairman, Infosys, said IT services companies will play an even more critical role in the AI era.

While AI agents can automate tasks and enhance productivity, enterprises still require deep systems integration, governance, trust frameworks, and large-scale transformation capabilities to fundamentally re-engineer their businesses.

As an AI-first company with over four decades of experience in guiding clients through technology shifts, Infosys is uniquely positioned to orchestrate AI across complex ecosystems and unlock significant value from the expanding global AI services opportunity, he said.

AI is a powerful enabler

CEO and MD Salil Parekh added AI is a powerful enabler for the services industry and the AI First value framework uniquely positions Infosys to capture market share across these six value pools.

Infosys said it is leveraging its composable agentic services suite, Infosys Topaz Fabric, and partnerships with AI disruptors to deliver both AI-augmented and AI-first services globally.