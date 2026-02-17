HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Business » Infosys partners with Anthropic for AI solutions

Infosys partners with Anthropic for AI solutions

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 17, 2026 16:47 IST

x

At the core of the collaboration is the integration of Anthropic's Claude models, including Claude Code, with Infosys Topaz AI offerings.

Infosys

Illustration Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points

  • AI systems in financial services will detect and assess risk faster
  • For software development, teams will use Claude Code to write, test and debug code
  • The companies aim to help enterprises automate complex workflows

Infosys on Tuesday announced a strategic collaboration with American artificial intelligence company Anthropic to develop and deploy advanced enterprise AI solutions for companies across telecommunications, financial services, manufacturing, and software development.

The partnership will launch in telecommunication sector a dedicated Anthropic Center of Excellence to build and deploy AI agents tailored to industry-specific operations, before expanding into other regulated sectors, Infosys said in a statement.

 

"The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to ensuring AI drives real transformational value, not just efficiency gains," it said.

At the core of the collaboration is the integration of Anthropic's Claude models, including Claude Code, with Infosys Topaz AI offerings.

The companies aim to help enterprises automate complex workflows, accelerate software delivery and adopt AI with governance and transparency suited to regulated environments.

A key focus will be agentic AI - systems capable of independently handling multi-step tasks such as claims processing, compliance reviews and code generation and testing.

Using tools including the Claude Agent SDK, the companies plan to enable AI agents that can operate persistently across long, complex processes.

The partnership will also support modernization of legacy systems, combining Infosys Topaz and Claude to accelerate migration and reduce infrastructure upgrade costs.

The collaboration will see development of industry-specific AI agents. In telecommunications, AI agents will modernize network operations, streamline customer lifecycle management and enhance service delivery.

AI systems in financial services will detect and assess risk faster, automate compliance reporting and personalize customer interactions.

Claude-powered capabilities will accelerate product design and simulation, reducing R&D timelines in manufacturing and engineering.

For software development, teams will use Claude Code to write, test and debug code, accelerating development cycles.

Infosys is already deploying Claude Code within its Exponential Engineering organization to build internal expertise, the statement said.

Dario Amodei, chief executive officer and co-founder, Anthropic, said, "There's a big gap between an AI model that works in a demo and the one that works in a regulated industry - and if you want to close that gap, you need domain expertise."

Infosys has exactly that kind of expertise across important industries: telecom, financial services, and manufacturing, he said.

"Their developers are already using Claude Code to accelerate their work and to create AI agents for industries that demand precision, compliance, and deep domain knowledge," he said.

Salil Parekh, chief executive officer, Infosys, said, "AI is not just transforming business - it is redefining the way industries operate and innovate.

"Our collaboration with Anthropic marks a strategic leap toward advancing enterprise AI, enabling organizations to unlock value and become more intelligent, resilient, and responsible."

From modernizing financial services with intelligent risk management and compliance, to enabling engineering businesses to lead with AI-driven design and manufacturing, the goal is to leverage the joint expertise of Infosys and Anthropic to accelerate AI value realization for global enterprises, he added.

Infosys said the partnership underscores a shared commitment to delivering transformational AI value beyond efficiency gains, combining industry expertise, frontier AI capabilities and engineering scale into a unified enterprise offering.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Is Bill Gates attending AI Impact Summit at New Delhi?
Is Bill Gates attending AI Impact Summit at New Delhi?
AI provides huge opportunities to Indian firms: Nasscom
AI provides huge opportunities to Indian firms: Nasscom
Equity Markets' Challenges:Weak Demand, High Valuation
Equity Markets' Challenges:Weak Demand, High Valuation
Toyota moves away from burly diesel SUVs with Ebella
Toyota moves away from burly diesel SUVs with Ebella
8 Topâ'Selling Cars In India
8 Topâ'Selling Cars In India

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Aphrodisiac Recipes To Spice Up Your Life

webstory image 2

8 Questions To Ask Your Date. 8 Questions To A-V-O-I-D

webstory image 3

Get Fizzical! 9 Ultimate Cocktail Recipes

VIDEOS

Salman's sister Alvira arrives at Lilavati Hospital to see father Salim Khan0:11

Salman's sister Alvira arrives at Lilavati Hospital to...

Still a Diva! Urmila's Ageless Glow Breaks the Internet1:37

Still a Diva! Urmila's Ageless Glow Breaks the Internet

Modi and Macron share a hug as they meet in Mumbai0:19

Modi and Macron share a hug as they meet in Mumbai

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO