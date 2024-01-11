News
Infosys' Q3 net profit down 7.3% to Rs 6,106 crore

Infosys' Q3 net profit down 7.3% to Rs 6,106 crore

Source: PTI
January 11, 2024 20:26 IST
IT company Infosys on Thursday posted a 7.3 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 6,106 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year.

Infosys

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

The company had posted a net profit (attributable to shareholders) of Rs 6,586 crore during the same period a year ago, Infosys said in a regulatory filing.

 

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company increased marginally by 1.3 per cent to Rs 38,821 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 38,318 crore in the year-ago period.

Infosys revised its revenue growth guidance for the ongoing financial year to 1.5-2 pc from 1-2.5 per cent estimated earlier.

The company also said that its board has approved a proposal to acquire a Bengaluru-based semiconductor design service provider InSemi for about Rs 280 crore.

The acquisition of InSemi is expected to close during the fourth quarter of FY24, subject to customary closing conditions, the filing said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
