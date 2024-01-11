Infosys' Q3 net profit down 7.3% to Rs 6,106 crore

IT company Infosys on Thursday posted a 7.3 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 6,106 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year.

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

The company had posted a net profit (attributable to shareholders) of Rs 6,586 crore during the same period a year ago, Infosys said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company increased marginally by 1.3 per cent to Rs 38,821 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 38,318 crore in the year-ago period.

Infosys revised its revenue growth guidance for the ongoing financial year to 1.5-2 pc from 1-2.5 per cent estimated earlier.

The company also said that its board has approved a proposal to acquire a Bengaluru-based semiconductor design service provider InSemi for about Rs 280 crore.

The acquisition of InSemi is expected to close during the fourth quarter of FY24, subject to customary closing conditions, the filing said.