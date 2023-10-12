News
Infosys Q2 net profit rises 3.1% to Rs 6,215 crore

Infosys Q2 net profit rises 3.1% to Rs 6,215 crore

Source: PTI
October 12, 2023 16:39 IST
India's second largest IT services company Infosys on Thursday reported a 3.1 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 6,215 crore for the September 2023 quarter.

Infosys

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

The earnings (before minority interest) of the Bengaluru-based company stood at Rs 6,026 crore in the year-ago period.

 

The company - which competes in the IT services market with TCS, Wipro, HCL Technologies and others - saw its revenue rising 6.7 per cent to Rs 38,994 crore for the just-ended September quarter.

Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh said, "We had our highest large deals value at $7.7 billion in Q2 spread across all verticals and geographies."

"This, in an uncertain macro-environment, is a testament to our ability to pivot and stay relevant to the evolving client needs, by delivering the benefits of transformation as well as productivity and cost savings at scale," Parekh added.

Its FY24 revenue guidance has been revised to 1-2.5 per cent against 1-3.5 per cent given earlier, while operating margin guidance retained at 20-22 per cent.

Infosys has declared an interim dividend of Rs 18 per equity share carrying a face value of Rs 5 each.

It has fixed October 25, 2023, as the record date for the interim dividend and November 6, 2023, as the payout date.

Source: PTI
 
