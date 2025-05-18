HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India's smartphone exports soar in FY25

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
May 18, 2025 23:18 IST

India's smartphone exports surged nearly fivefold to the US and about fourfold to Japan in the past three years, propelling the  segment to surpass petroleum products and diamonds as the country's top exported goods, according to government data.

Smartphone

Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

The smartphone exports rose by 55 per cent to $24.14 billion in 2024-25 from $15.57 billion in 2023-24 and $10.96 billion in 2022-23.

 

In the last fiscal, the top five nations where India registered the highest growth in smartphone exports were the US, the Netherlands, Italy, Japan, and Czech Republic.

Exports to the US alone rose from $2.16 billion in 2022-23 to $5.57 billion in 2023-24 and $10.6 billion in 2024-25.

A significant export growth has also been registered with Japan where shipments surged from $120 million in 2022-23 to $520 million in FY25.

"This rapid ascent has propelled smartphones to become one of India's top exported goods, overtaking traditional leaders like petroleum products and diamonds for the first time," a commerce ministry official said.

Over the past three years, exports from the sector has experienced a healthy surge, transforming the country into a major global manufacturing and export hub, the official said.

This growth is underpinned by government initiatives such as the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, which has spurred investments, scaled up local production, and integrated India more deeply into global value chains.

Exports to the Netherlands increased to $2.2 billion in the last fiscal from $1.07 billion in 2022-23.

Similarly, shipments to Italy rose to $1.26 billion from $720 million.

To the Czech Republic, shipments rose to $1.17 billion from $650 million, the data showed.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
