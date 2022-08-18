News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » India's PC market grows 17.8% to 3.7 million in Q1

India's PC market grows 17.8% to 3.7 million in Q1

Source: PTI
August 18, 2022 20:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Indian PC market grew by 17.8 per cent in shipment to 3.7 million units in the April-June 2022 quarter, International Data Corporation (IDC) said in a report on Thursday.

PC

Photograph: Andrea Comas/Reuters

The PC market includes desktops, notebooks and workstations.The notebook category continued to be the volume driver, with the shipment of 2.6 million units in the June 2022 quarter.

However, its growth rate reduced to 7.3 per cent compared to over 30 per cent on average for the last three quarters.

 

The desktop category continued its strong run, shipping more than one million units for the second consecutive quarter, IDC Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker report said.

"The government segment was strong due to spillover orders from the previous quarter, but the other segments are slowing, with channel inventory increasing.

"The enterprise segment grew by 14.9 per cent, much lower than the previous three quarters as order materialisation got delayed.

"Similarly, the small and medium business growth rate was lower than in the previous two quarters, and channel inventory increased considerably as demand tapered," the report said.

HP topped the chart with the shipment of 11.53 lakh units, accounting for 30.8 per cent market share in the segment.

In the second position, Dell shipped 8.07 lakh units in the quarter, leading to a 21.6 per cent market share.

Lenovo held a 19.6 per cent market share with 7.34 lakh unit shipments, Acer Group 8.9 per cent share with 3.32 lakh unit shipments and Asus had a 6.1 per cent market share with 4.86 lakh shipments.

"Online channels have been softening over the last few quarters.

"While high footfall in offline channels led to a positive quarter for consumers, the growth tapered as schools started to open, thereby leading to reduced remote learning demand," IDC India PC Devices senior market analyst Bharath Shenoy said.

The demand for PCs was rather positive through April but it slowed in the second half of the quarter as the reopening of colleges got pushed to the third quarter of 2022, according to the report.

"As the opening of colleges got delayed to the third quarter this year, vendors are still hoping that back-to-college promotions will bring back consumer momentum.

"Online sales are also expected to start at the end of the third quarter of 2022.

"However, high channel inventory is a matter of concern and an inventory correction is inevitable in the next few months," Shenoy said.

IDC India, South Asia and ANZ Associate Vice President, Devices Research, Navkendar Singh said that increased channel inventory and slowing demand is a matter of concern in both the consumer and commercial segments.

"High inflation, fear of recession and dollar price fluctuations might slow PC procurement, especially among startups.

"Big enterprises are buying but delaying their purchases. Still, the upcoming online festivals might be a ray of hope in the consumer segment, while the strong momentum in the government segment and the existing pipeline in the enterprise segment are something to look up to in the commercial segment," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Whatever the government says, take with ton of salt!'
'Whatever the government says, take with ton of salt!'
'There is space for a brand like Vistara'
'There is space for a brand like Vistara'
Biocon Biologics Plan Molecule Launch Every 1-2 Years
Biocon Biologics Plan Molecule Launch Every 1-2 Years
Mumbai sees 1,201 Covid cases, highest since June-end
Mumbai sees 1,201 Covid cases, highest since June-end
'No terror angle': Maha dy CM on yacht with 3 AK-47s
'No terror angle': Maha dy CM on yacht with 3 AK-47s
India cruise to record 13th successive win over Zim
India cruise to record 13th successive win over Zim
SC stops CoA from taking over affairs of IOA
SC stops CoA from taking over affairs of IOA

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Petrol at breakeven, losses continue on diesel

Petrol at breakeven, losses continue on diesel

Can India Overtake Turkiye, China?

Can India Overtake Turkiye, China?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances