Accenture, TCS, Infosys, HCLTech top 2025 Brand Finance IT Services ranking

India has secured the second position, contributing 36 per cent of the total brand value, a significant achievement fuelled by a 14 per cent increase in brand value, according to Brand Finance 2025 ranking.

India follows the US, which maintains its dominant position in IT services brand value, holding 40 per cent of the total brand value.

This remarkable growth not only highlights India’s dominant role in the global IT services market but also signals its readiness for sustained expansion in 2025, bolstered by its strong focus on technological innovation, workforce expansion, and adaptability to evolving global trends, said the Brand Finance IT services 2025 ranking report.

As the US market shows signs of recovery, Indian IT players are projected to benefit significantly from renewed demand, further solidifying India’s position as a critical player in the industry.

The collective brand value of the top 25 IT Services brands stands at $163 billion in 2025. 15 out of the top 25 brands have seen an increase in their brand values, underscoring the continued importance of IT services in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

Despite recent economic challenges, IT services companies are witnessing a resurgence in brand value growth, largely driven by the improved economic outlook for 2025-2027.

While Accenture leads the list, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) retains its position as the world’s second most valuable IT services brand for the fourth consecutive year.

Its brand value rose 11 per cent to $21.3 billion.

Notably, TCS is the second IT services brand to surpass the major milestone of $20 billion in brand value, on the back of its investments in its brand and its growing prowess in AI and new technologies.

Accenture’s brand value soared 2 per cent to $41.5 billion, as it led as the world’s most valuable IT services brand for the seventh year running.

Infosys’ brand value rose an impressive 15 per cent to $16.3 billion, making it among the world’s top three most valuable IT Services brands for the fourth consecutive year.

Infosys has also achieved the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in brand value (18 per cent) over the last five years.

HCLTech (brand value up 17 per cent to $8.9 billion) has emerged as the world’s fastest-growing IT Services brand in 2025.

This growth is fuelled by its strong financial performance driven by a series of mega deal wins across diverse industries and geographies in 2024, the continued positive momentum of its successful brand transformation and its early leadership in AI/ GenAI business.

Over the past few years, the IT sector has operated in a contradictory market.

On the one hand, corporate spending slowed in late 2023 and early 2024 due to inflation and high interest rates.

In parallel, the artificial intelligence (AI) market exploded, accelerating AI services related demand for corporate solutions, said the Brand Finance release.

In 2025, those parallel realities are beginning to converge as IT companies benefit from interest rate cuts, resurging corporate spending, and the ongoing appetite for new technologies.

New tech requires updated stacks and security boosts, which means the market recovery is likely to include IT brand opportunities in AI, cloud, and cybersecurity.

The most valuable IT brands are refocusing on innovation and strategic initiatives to adapt to evolving industry trends and maintain a competitive advantage.

This positive forecast has significantly boosted client confidence and spending, leading to increased investments in digital transformation, cloud computing, and advanced technologies like AI.

Among the top 25 IT Services brands, Accenture has the highest Sustainability Perceptions Score, at 4.31 out of 5. Accenture scores well across environmental, social, and governance categories and has clearly communicated its commitment to ethical management and diversity.