TCS Q2 net profit rises 8.7% to Rs 11,342 cr

TCS Q2 net profit rises 8.7% to Rs 11,342 cr

Source: PTI
October 11, 2023 18:17 IST
he country's largest software company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday said its net profit increased 8.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 11,342 crore in the September 2023 quarter.

TCS

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The Tata Group flagship had reported a net profit of Rs 10,431 crore in the year-ago period.

 

Its revenue from operations rose 7.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 59,692 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 55,309 crore a year ago, the company said.

The company's operating profit during the reporting quarter grew 9.1 per cent to Rs 14,483 crore while operating margins widened by 25 bps to 24.3 per cent, the city-headquartered company told reporters in Mumbai

Source: PTI
 
