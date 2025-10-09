HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
TCS Q2 FY26 net up 1.4% to Rs 12,075 cr; revenue rises to Rs 65,799 cr

TCS Q2 FY26 net up 1.4% to Rs 12,075 cr; revenue rises to Rs 65,799 cr

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
October 09, 2025 16:27 IST

India's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday reported a 1.39 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 12,075 crore in the July-September quarter of this financial year.

TCS

Illustration:: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

It had posted a profit of Rs 11,909 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25.

 

Revenues from operations for Q2 FY26 rose 2.39 per cent to Rs 65,799 crore, up from Rs 64,259 crore in Q2 FY25, according to a regulatory filing by TCS, which kicked off the Q2 earnings season for tech firms.

Seen sequentially, profit declined by 5.3 per cent, while revenue increased by 3.7 per cent.

TCS declared a second interim dividend of Rs 11 per equity share of Re 1 each of the company.

Shares of TCS settled at Rs 3,061.95 apiece on the BSE on Thursday, 1.16 per cent higher than the previous close.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
