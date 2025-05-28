HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » TCS CEO Krithivasan's compensation rises 4.6% to Rs 26.52 cr in FY25

TCS CEO Krithivasan's compensation rises 4.6% to Rs 26.52 cr in FY25

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: May 28, 2025 14:05 IST

x

K Krithivasan, the chief executive and managing director of India's largest IT services company TCS, took home a remuneration of Rs 26.52 crore in FY25.

Krithi Krithivasan, MD and CEO, TCS

IMAGE: Krithi Krithivasan, MD and CEO, TCS. Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

The CEO's remuneration package increased by 4.6 per cent in the fiscal year, said the TCS annual report released on Tuesday.

The remuneration is nearly 330 times the median salary paid by the company to its 6.07 lakh employees, as per the annual report.

 

Krithivasan's compensation included a salary of Rs 1.39 crore, Rs 2.13 crore in benefits, perquisites and allowances and a commission of Rs 23 crore, it said.

Chief financial officer Samir Seksaria saw a 7.8 per cent increase in the overall remuneration, as per the report.

The average annual increase for employees' remuneration came in between 5.5 to 7.5 per cent, after factoring-in promotions, the company said, adding that 1.1 lakh employees were promoted during the year.

In the case of top performers within the country, the hikes went into double digits as well in percentage terms, the company said.

The annual report also said that newly appointed president and chief operating officer Aarthi Subramanian will be paid a salary of Rs 10.8 lakh per month.

At a time of rapid shifts in technology landscape, the company's expenditure on research and development decreased both in absolute quantum as well as from a share of overall revenues perspective.

TCS spent Rs 2,630 crore in R&D and innovation in FY25 as against Rs 2,751 crore in FY24, and the same came down marginally to 1 per cent of total turnover in FY25 from 1.1 per cent in FY24, as per the report.

The TCS management said the global economic activity faces headwinds from geopolitical and policy uncertainties, but there are opportunities for resilience and recovery.

"Clearer trade agreements and improved global cooperation could help regain momentum.

"However, risks like financial market volatility, demographic shifts, and fiscal constraints persist.

"Proactive policy responses and innovation-driven growth can help mitigate these pressures," it said.

Of the 6.07 lakh employees, 2.14 lakh or 35 per cent were women staff, the company disclosed.

There were 125 cases of sexual harassment received during the fiscal year as against 110 in the previous fiscal, the company said, adding that 23 complaints are pending resolution at end-March 2025.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Is the 'All-New' Tata Altroz Truly All-New?
Is the 'All-New' Tata Altroz Truly All-New?
Can UP Triple Its Exports By 2030?
Can UP Triple Its Exports By 2030?
Improve Customer Service, Banks Told, Or Else!
Improve Customer Service, Banks Told, Or Else!
TCS calls Gen AI a 'civilisational shift'
TCS calls Gen AI a 'civilisational shift'
British American Tobacco sells 2.5% stake in ITC
British American Tobacco sells 2.5% stake in ITC

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Timeless Majrooh Songs

webstory image 2

10 Cable Car Rides You Must Experience In India

webstory image 3

The Original Names Of Indian Cities Or Towns

VIDEOS

Amit Shah hosts special dinner in Delhi honouring Padma awardees1:45

Amit Shah hosts special dinner in Delhi honouring Padma...

Nepali Sherpa climber breaks world record with 31st Everest summit1:57

Nepali Sherpa climber breaks world record with 31st...

Shashi Tharoor lauds JMM's Sarfaraz Ahmad for offering prayers at Panama temple2:11

Shashi Tharoor lauds JMM's Sarfaraz Ahmad for offering...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD