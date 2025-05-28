Can UP Triple Its Exports By 2030?

UP has progressed steadily: its exports increased from $13 billion in FY15 to $17 billion in FY20, and to around $22 billion in FY25.



IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers chocolate to a boy during the 'Janta Darshan' program at Gorakhnath Mandir, in Gorakhpur, May 27, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government in April announced a plan to triple exports by 2030, setting an ambitious target amid competition from other Indian states and global tariff tensions.

India made exports worth $433 billion in FY25, with Gujarat (26 per cent), Maharashtra (15 per cent), Tamil Nadu (11 per cent), Karnataka (7 per cent) and UP (5 per cent) as the top five states.

Data from the national Niryat portal shows that Gujarat has made significant growth, with exports rising from $59 billion in FY15 to $116 billion in FY25.

Maharashtra's exports have declined, from $72 billion in FY15 to $65 billion in FY25.

UP has progressed steadily: its exports increased from $13 billion in FY15 to $17 billion in FY20, and to around $22 billion in FY25.

Among the top five exporters, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and UP recorded the highest compound annual growth rates (CAGR) between FY15 and FY25: 6.4 per cent, 6 per cent, and 4.3 per cent, respectively.

But for UP to achieve its target of $66 billion in exports by 2030, it would require a significantly higher CAGR of 10.2 per cent.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was in Lucknow on Sunday to inaugurate a Brahmos missile production facility, which is likely to export defence equipment.

UP exported electronic and engineering goods worth $5.3 billion and $4.4 billion in FY25, accounting for 24 per cent and 20 per cent of the state's total exports.

In comparison, competing states have outpaced UP in the two sectors.

Tamil Nadu exported electronic goods worth $14.6 billion and Maharashtra $22 billion in engineering goods.

In FY24, UP's overall exports were primarily directed to the United States (19 per cent), United Arab Emirates (8 per cent), and the United Kingdom (5 per cent).

Electrical and engineering goods hold strong potential, as they are among the top products India exports to these countries.

If UP can scale up in these two categories, it could improve its ranking among India's top exporting states.

