TCS allegedly forced around 2,500 employees in Pune to resign: NITES

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
October 01, 2025 21:57 IST

India's largest IT firm Tata Consultancy Services has allegedly forced around 2,500 employees in Pune to resign from their jobs, the IT employees' body NITES said in a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister on Wednesday.

TCS

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

However, TCS said, "only a limited number of employees have been affected by our recent initiative to realign skills in our organisation."

Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) president Harpreet Singh Saluja, in a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, sought timely intervention to protect the interests of the affected employees.

Saluja said based on NITES representation, the Union Labour Ministry has directed the Maharashtra labour secretary to take necessary action in the matter.

 

"Sadly, despite this directive, the ground reality has become even more distressing.

"In Pune alone, nearly 2,500 employees have been forced to resign or have been abruptly removed in recent weeks," NITES said.

When contacted, TCS said, "The information shared here is inaccurate and purposefully mischievous.

"Only a limited number of employees have been affected by our recent initiative to realign skills in our organisation".

"Those who have been affected have been provided due care and severance, as is due to them in each of the individual circumstances."

The company, in June, announced to lay off about 2 per cent, or 12,261 employees, of its global workforce this year, with the majority of those impacted belonging to middle and senior grades.

NITES said the affected employees are not just numbers; they are mothers and fathers, breadwinners, caregivers, and the backbone of thousands of households across Maharashtra.

"Many of those affected are mid- to senior-level professionals who have given 10-20 years of dedicated service to the company.

"A large number are over 40 years of age, burdened with EMIs, school fees, medical expenses, and responsibilities towards ageing parents.

"For them, finding alternative employment in today's competitive market is almost impossible," NITES said.

It said that the education of children of affected employees is at risk, and loans may go unpaid, and households face emotional trauma and financial collapse.

NITES has alleged that the terminations by TCS are being carried out in blatant violation of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, as no notice has been given to the government in this regard.

The IT employees' body has alleged that TCS has not paid any statutory retrenchment compensation to the employees, and staff are being coerced into "voluntary resignations" under fear and pressure.

It has demanded Maharashtra Chief Minister to stand with the affected families in their "darkest hour" and direct the state's labour department to immediately investigate and stop the alleged illegal terminations.

The employed body has requested Fadnavis to ensure that every affected employee is given their lawful rights under the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, halt all further terminations until due legal process is followed and hold the company's top management accountable for their disregard of law and humanity.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
