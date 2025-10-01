HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
GST mop-up rises 9% to Rs 1.89 lakh cr in Sep

GST mop-up rises 9% to Rs 1.89 lakh cr in Sep

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
October 01, 2025 18:43 IST

Gross GST collection rose 9.1 per cent to over Rs 1.89 lakh crore in September on the back of increased sales due to rate rationalisation, as per government data released on Wednesday.

GST

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) mop-up was Rs 1.73 lakh crore in September 2024.

Last month, the collection was Rs 1.86 lakh crore.

 

The gross domestic revenue grew 6.8 per cent to Rs 1.36 lakh crore, while tax from imports rose 15.6 per cent to Rs 52,492 crore in September.

However, GST refunds also rose to 40.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 28,657 crore.

Net GST revenue stood at Rs 1.60 lakh crore in September 2025, recording 5 per cent year-on-year growth.

GST rate rationalisation, which came into force on September 22, has been reflected in the GST numbers.

Prices of as many as 375 items, including kitchen staples to electronics, from medicines and equipment to automobiles, got cheaper from September 22 as GST 2.0 reforms came into effect.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
