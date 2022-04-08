Tata Neu in numbers: 120 mn customers, 2,500 offline stores, 80 mn downloads

The super app also offers a bouquet of financial offers like Unified Payments Interface, bill payments, loans and insurance. Tata Neu will also provide other services like fashion, gadgets, groceries, travel and health.

Shivani Shinde reports.

The youngest member of the Tata group, the much-awaited Tata Neu, has finally been launched for people across the country.

The ‘super app’ offers a number of services ranging from financial services to tech, travel and even groceries.

The app takes off with a customer base of 120 million, with 2,500 offline stores.

According to the Tata group, the app will be a one-stop destination for all consumer needs.

The super app also offers a bouquet of financial offers like Unified Payments Interface (UPI), bill payments, loans and insurance.

Tata Neu will also provide other services like fashion, gadgets, groceries, travel and health.

The app is also looking to cash in on the Indian Premier League by offering users free streaming of matches.

It has also included instant loans, ‘book now pay later’ option, and card fraud security protection plans.

Other than these, Tata Neu is also providing wealth products like digital gold.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said that the aim of the platform was to make the lives of Indian consumers simpler and easier.

“The power of choice, a seamless experience, and loyalty will be at the centre of Tata Neu, delivering a powerful one Tata experience to Indian consumers.”

Tata Neu, built to take on giants like Amazon, Flipkart and Reliance’s Jio platform, is offering a multi-category loyalty programme that will work across categories available on the platform.

NeuPass, the rewards programme, is focused on the number of NeuCoin a user can collect.

Members earn 5 per cent NeuCoins or more every time they shop, dine, or travel via Tata Neu.

One NeuCoin equals ?1, and consumers enjoy limitless freedom to earn NeuCoins on all categories, and spend these NeuCoins across any category.

NeuPass members will also get access to benefits like free deliveries, exclusive offers, built-in credit line, early access to product launches and brand-specific privileges.

Pratik Pal, chief executive officer (CEO), Tata Digital said, “The journey of Tata Neu has begun with a cumulative consumer base of 120 million users, 2,500 offline stores, along with an 80 million app footprint across our digital assets.

"We have over a dozen category-leading consumer brands. We believe that with Tata Neu, we will create a highly differentiated consumer platform.”

So far, Tata Neu houses brands like Air Asia, BigBasket, Croma, IHCL, Qmin, Starbucks, Tata 1Mg, Tata CLiQ, Tata Play, and Westside.

Vistara, Air India, Titan, Tanishq and Tata Motors are set to be included in the app as well.

On the day of the launch, the platform was buzzing with deals and offers.

For instance, health care products had up to an 80 per cent discount, hotel stays had up to 50 per cent off and electronics had up to 60 per cent off.

BigBasket was running the biggest sale of the season with up to 50 per cent off.

Moreover, above all these discounts every user would also get assured NeuCoins.

“The Indian digital ecosystem is poised for massive growth over the next decade, with radically new consumption patterns and behaviour in every category.

"We will witness unprecedented levels of digital transformation that will be heavily influenced by the customer.

"We are deeply committed to participate in and shape that transition, by pioneering new business models and delivering unique solutions to the market”, said Mukesh Bansal, president, Tata Digital.