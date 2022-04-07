News
Rediff.com  » Business » Tata launches long-awaited super app Neu, joins ecommerce battle

Tata launches long-awaited super app Neu, joins ecommerce battle

Source: PTI
April 07, 2022 18:13 IST
The Tata group on Thursday launched its super app, Tata Neu, bringing all its brands in one platform as it seeks to play a major role in the Indian ecommerce space currently dominated by the likes of Amazon and Flipkart.

 

IMAGE: Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaraan announces the launch of Tata Neu online. Photograph: Courtesy N Chandrasekaran on LinkedIn

In a social media post, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said Tata Neu combines the traditional consumer-first approach of the group with the modern ethos of technology.

 

"It is a Neu day today! Tata Digital, the youngest member of the Tata family, brings you Tata Neu today," he wrote on LinkedIn.

The group has been testing the app since last year as it geared up to play a big role in the fast growing e-commerce space. It had acquired online players in various segments, including grocery delivery platform BigBasket and 1Mg, an online pharmacy.

"Tata Neu is an exciting platform that gathers all our brands into one powerful app. Combining our traditional consumer-first approach with the modern ethos of technology, it is an all-new way to discover the wonderful world of Tata," Chandrasekaran said.

He further said, "Our aim is to make the lives of Indian consumers simpler and easier. The power of choice, a seamless experience, and loyalty will be at the centre of Tata Neu, delivering a powerful One Tata experience."

As the Tata Neu app goes live today, Chandrasekaran said, "It makes me proud to see so many of our trusted and loved brands Air Asia, BigBasket, Croma, IHCL, Qmin, Starbucks, Tata 1Mg, Tata CLiQ, Tata Play, Westside on the Tata Neu platform already, and Vistara, Air India, Titan, Tanishq, Tata Motors soon to join."

Welcoming customers "to the Neu World", he said, "We look forward to learning continuously, to keep evolving, and meet the needs of our consumers."

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
