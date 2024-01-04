Tamil Nadu pulling out all stops for investor meet

Tamil Nadu is leaving no stone unturned in marketing its upcoming global investors meeting on January 7 and 8.

Photograph: Courtesy, X

While business veterans are promoting the positives of the state’s industrial climate through the 'Titans of Tamil Nadu” campaign, the state is narrating the human stories behind its robust industrial growth via the ‘One Trillion Dreams’ campaign.

Among the industry bigwigs, who are showcasing Tamil Nadu to the world through this mega marketing initiative include Venu Srinivasan of TVS Motor Company, K M Mammen of MRF Ltd, Pratap Reddy of Apollo Hospitals, P R Venketrama Raja of Ramco Group, Mallika Srinivasan of TAFE; and Vellayan Subbiah of Murugappa Group.

Tamil Nadu is not the only state that is using local industry to hard-sell its investors meeting.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (January 10-12) has engaged over 1,000 companies to showcase Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City).

“It is not by accident that we have Leyland (Ashok Leyland), Daimler, BMW, Hyundai, TVS, TAFE, Ola and Ather here.

"There is something in this environment that clearly attracts people.

"That is the continuity of policies.

"I think our quality of education with private engineering colleges coming in has exploded.

"We are far ahead of any other state in the number of engineering graduates coming out,” said Srinivasan as part of the ‘Titans of Tamil Nadu’ campaign.

A source said these campaigns were in line with the vision of Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa to market an otherwise “shy industrial sector”.

“Our focus is to draw attention to the dynamic ecosystem and rich talent pool we have meticulously cultivated over time, underscoring that these solid regional foundations are what fuel business successes.

"These campaigns are not just a precursor to the Global Investors Meet 2024, they will continue beyond that to showcase our successes in the future too,” Rajaa said.

“It is time the state celebrated our own Titans from the industry.

"The state has such a big legacy of industrial houses, they should also be celebrated.

"We will also continue this post GIM. Startups get their own limelight, but these companies should be highlighted.

"Trillion dollar dreams will honour workers from all sectors,” said V Vishnu, Guidance Tamil Nadu’s managing director and chief executive officer.

The One Trillion Dreams (OTD) campaign also aligns with the state’s target of becoming a $1 trillion economy by boosting its talent pool with innovative schemes like ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ (career-oriented and skill-based training to the students) and ‘Puthumai Penn’ (financial assistance scheme for girl students).

This OTD campaign will feature a series of social media posts, each telling an emotive story of an individual or a group of employees contributing significantly to the state's industrial sector.

The campaign was designed following the wide circulation of a post by the industries minister after a visit to a factory a few months ago.

“For a long time now we have been shy about speaking about our tremendous success.

"I felt it was time to talk about the real Tamil Nadu - the cosmopolitan, progressive, inclusive, equitable and industrious state.

"Our status as an industrial giant is accompanied by socio-economic indicators that rival those of developed Western nations.

"We lead across various sectors in India.

"Then, why not actively promote our state's astounding social and economic metrics, and these campaigns that we are running ahead of the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024 are to draw attention to those achievements,” Rajaa said.