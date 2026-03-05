HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Business » Swift Launches New System for Faster, Cheaper International Payments

Swift Launches New System for Faster, Cheaper International Payments

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk
3 Minutes Read
Share:

March 05, 2026 20:42 IST

Swift is revolutionising international payments with a new system designed to provide faster, cheaper, and more transparent transactions for small businesses and consumers worldwide.

Key Points

  • Swift is launching a new system to make international payments faster and cheaper for small businesses and consumers.
  • The new system will initially support payments to Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, China, Germany, India, Pakistan, Spain, Thailand, the UK, and the US.
  • The system promises certainty of cost, full-value delivery, end-to-end traceability, and faster speeds, including instant settlement where possible.
  • Bangladesh, China, Germany, Pakistan, and India are key markets for remittances and are included in the initial launch.
  • The initiative aims to improve the end-to-end cross-border payment experience, aligning with the G20's goals for consumer payments.

Swift and global banks are launching a new system to make international payments faster and cheaper for small businesses and consumers, starting with major global markets.

Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (Swift) is the world's leading provider of secure financial messaging services.

 

Payments sent across popular corridors to Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, China, Germany, India, Pakistan, Spain, Thailand, the UK and the US will come with certainty of cost, full-value delivery, end-to-end traceability, and the fastest speeds, including instant settlement where possible, as an initial group of more than 25 banks go live by the end of June.

More payment routes are expected to be active by the end of the year, scaling the benefits of fast, transparent account-to-account cross-border transactions to markets globally, Swift said in a statement.

Of the initial launch markets, Bangladesh, China, Germany, Pakistan and India are all in the top 10 countries for remittances received, it said.

Swift's Initiative for Enhanced Cross-Border Payments

Swift announced in September 2025 that it would develop the new network rules with a voluntary coalition of earlier adopter banks to further elevate the cross-border payments experience towards the G20's goals for consumer payments.

While 75 per cent of payments over Swift reach destination banks within 10 minutes or less  ahead of the G20 target  more needs to be done in the front-end and final domestic leg to improve the end-to-end experience, it said.

Swift's framework addresses those areas, providing retail customers with the ease, peace of mind and predictability they expect when sending money internationally, it added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

How bank portals reward online shoppers
How bank portals reward online shoppers
Eligible Manufacturer Importers Scheme, Starting April 1, Will Ease Customs Duty Payments
Eligible Manufacturer Importers Scheme, Starting April 1, Will Ease Customs Duty Payments
Paytm Outpaces Rivals in Monetisation, Driven by Lending and Financial Services
Paytm Outpaces Rivals in Monetisation, Driven by Lending and Financial Services
RBI Processes 99.8% of Applications Under Citizen's Charter Within Timeline
RBI Processes 99.8% of Applications Under Citizen's Charter Within Timeline

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Paneer, Gulab Jamun... 11 Non-Indian Indian Foods

webstory image 2

How Ramzan Fasts Are Broken Around the World

webstory image 3

13 Fascinating Lighthouses Of India

VIDEOS

Natasa Stankovic celebrates her birthday with paps1:07

Natasa Stankovic celebrates her birthday with paps

Simple Yet Stunning: Sara Tendulkar Flaunts Her Casual Glam Look 1:08

Simple Yet Stunning: Sara Tendulkar Flaunts Her Casual...

Rahul Dravid With Wife Vijeta Pendharkar at Arjun Tendulkar Wedding0:18

Rahul Dravid With Wife Vijeta Pendharkar at Arjun...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO