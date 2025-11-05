HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sun Pharma Q2 net profit up 3% at Rs 3,118 cr

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
November 05, 2025 17:29 IST

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Wednesday posted a 2.56 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,118 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, aided by robust sales in India and emerging markets.

Sun Pharma

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The Mumbai-based drug major reported a net profit of Rs 3,040 crore for the July-September quarter of the last fiscal.

Its revenue from operations increased to Rs 14,405 crore in the September quarter against Rs 13,264 crore in the year-ago period, Sun Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

 

"India, emerging markets, and the Rest of the World (market) led our growth for the period. US sales of innovative medicines have surpassed generics for the first time during the quarter.

"We remain focused on broadening our portfolio while strengthening in-house talent pool and execution capability," Kirti Ganorkar, Managing Director of the company, said.

Formulation sales in India stood at Rs 47,36 crore in the second quarter, registering a growth of 11 per cent year-on-year, the company said.

India Formulation sales accounted for 33 per cent of the total consolidated sales for the quarter, it added.

Formulation sales in the US declined 4.1 per cent year-on-year to $496 million.

The decline in the generics business was offset by growth in innovative medicines, the drug maker said.

The US sales accounted for around 30 per cent of total consolidated sales.

Formulations sales in emerging markets rose 11 per cent to $325 million for Q2 FY26 and accounted for 20 per cent of total consolidated sales, Sun Pharma said.

Formulation sales in Rest of World (RoW) markets surged 18 per cent to $234 million for the September quarter, and accounted for 14 per cent of the total consolidated sales for the quarter, it added.

Global innovative medicines sales increased 16 per cent year-on-year to $333 million for the second quarter and accounted for 20 per cent of the total consolidated sales for the period under review.

In the July-September quarter, its API sales declined 19.5 per cent to Rs 4,299 million.

