Stock markets today: Equities Gain as Hopes for West Asia Resolution Rise

Indian stock markets, including the Sensex and Nifty, rallied significantly in early trade, buoyed by renewed hopes for a resolution to the West Asia conflict following reports of a second round of US-Iran talks and a dip in Brent crude oil prices below the $100 per barrel mark.

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty saw significant gains in early trading, with Sensex climbing over 445 points and Nifty advancing over 121 points.

Optimism in the markets is primarily fuelled by reports of a second round of talks between the US and Iran, raising hopes for a de-escalation of the West Asia conflict.

Brent crude oil prices trading below $100 per barrel (at $94.99) contributed to the positive market sentiment, reflecting confidence that the conflict may not be prolonged.

Major gainers among Sensex firms included Axis Bank, InterGlobe Aviation, Adani Ports, NTPC, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank.

Experts suggest the market will remain news-driven, with crude oil prices being a critical factor influencing future movements.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in early trade on Tuesday as reports of a second round of talks between the US and Iran are keeping hopes of resolution to the West Asia conflict alive.

Also, Brent crude oil prices trading below the $100 per barrel mark provided optimism to the markets.

Winners and Losers on Dalal Street

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 445.82 points to 78,966.12 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 121.15 points to 24,486.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Axis Bank, InterGlobe Aviation, Adani Ports, NTPC, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank were among the major winners.

Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and UltraTech Cement were among the laggards.

Crude Oil Dynamics and Geopolitical Impact

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.51 per cent lower at $94.99 per barrel.

"In the near-term the market will continue to be news-driven, oscillating between hope and fear.

"Reports of second round of talks between US and Iran are keeping hopes of resolution to the conflict alive. Brent crude at $95 and declining spot prices of crude reflect market confidence that the conflict may not last long.

"But if it does, crude price will again spike impacting stock markets," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

"On the commodities front, Brent crude oil continues to trade within a consolidation range of $93â€“96 per barrel, reflecting a balance between geopolitical risk premium and demand-supply dynamics," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

Global and Local Market Context

In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading higher, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index quoted lower.

US markets ended marginally lower on Monday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,059.93 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.