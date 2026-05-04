Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty50 Surge in Early Trade, Maruti Jumps 4%

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged in early trade, propelled by easing global oil prices and positive Asian market sentiment, with Maruti Suzuki leading the charge after reporting record April sales.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Rally: Key Highlights from Today’s Markets Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty recorded significant gains in early trade, with Sensex up 657.80 points and Nifty climbing 213.35 points.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. emerged as a top gainer, surging 4% after announcing record total sales of 2,39,646 units in April, marking a 33.29% year-on-year growth.

Other prominent gainers included Hindustan Unilever, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Ports, Asian Paints, and Mahindra & Mahindra.

Easing Brent crude oil prices, trading 0.27% lower at $107.9 per barrel, contributed to the positive market sentiment.

Global cues were positive, with Asian markets like South Korea's Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index all trading higher.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged in early trade on Monday amid easing oil prices and improving global sentiment, with Asian markets also trading higher.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 657.80 points to 77,571.30 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 213.35 points to 24,215.10.

Top Performers and Market Movers Today on Dalal Street

From the 30-Sensex firms, Maruti surged 4 per cent after the car market leader reported a record total sales of 2,39,646 units in April, a 33.29 per cent year-on-year growth, making a strong start to the new fiscal with its its small cars showing robust growth.

Hindustan Unilever, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Ports, Asian Paints and Mahindra & Mahindra were also among the biggest gainers.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Eternal, Tata Consultancy Services and Titan were the laggards from the pack.

Global Market Cues Driving Indian Equities Higher

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.27 per cent lower at $107.9 per barrel.

"Today's market action may be unduly influenced by the state election results with focus on West Bengal.

"But it is important to note that this will be only a very short-term sentimental impact," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

The real market trend will be guided by the crude oil prices, which, in turn, will be decided by the news and happenings in West Asia, he said.

"President Trump's declaration that the US will help and guide ships through the Strait of Hormuz has brought Brent crude down to around $108 levels.

"Also, there is a latest proposal from Iran to the US delivered through Pakistan," Vijayakumar added.

In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading higher.

US markets ended mostly higher on Friday.

Previous Session's Performance and FII Activity

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 8,047.86 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), however were buyers as they bought stocks worth Rs 3,487.10 crore.