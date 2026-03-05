HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Stock Market Today March 5, 2026: Sensex, Nifty Surge as Global Equities Recover

Stock Market Today March 5, 2026: Sensex, Nifty Surge as Global Equities Recover

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
March 05, 2026 16:26 IST

Indian stock indices Sensex and Nifty experienced a significant rebound, closing over 1% higher, driven by a global market recovery and renewed investor confidence.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • Sensex rebounds by 1.14% to close at 80,015.90, snapping a four-day losing streak.
  • Nifty climbs 1.17% to end at 24,765.90, recovering from a three-day decline.
  • Adani Ports, Larsen & Toubro, and Reliance Industries lead gains in the Sensex pack.
  • Global markets, including South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei, also show strong recovery.
  • Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) were net buyers.

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back on Thursday, closing higher by more than 1 per cent in line with a rebound in global equities after recent sharp losses due to the conflict in West Asia.

Snapping its four-day decline, the 30-share BSE Sensex rebounded 899.71 points or 1.14 per cent to settle at 80,015.90. During the day, it surged 1,187.64 points or 1.50 per cent to 80,303.83.

 

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 285.40 points or 1.17 per cent to end at 24,765.90, ending its three-day falling streak.

Top Performers and Laggards

From the Sensex pack, Adani Ports, Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, Reliance Industries, Bharat Electronics and InterGlobe Aviation were among the major gainers.

Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Hindustan Unilever and ICICI Bank were among the laggards.

Global Market Influences

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 1.84 per cent to USD 82.90 per barrel.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi rebounded sharply by 9.63 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index also ended higher.

Markets in Europe were quoting higher.

The US market ended in positive territory on Wednesday.

Investment Trends

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 8,752.65 crore on Wednesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 12,068.17 crore, according to exchange data.

On Wednesday, the Sensex tumbled 1,122.66 points or 1.40 per cent to settle at 79,116.19, falling for the fourth straight session. The Nifty dived 385.20 points or 1.55 per cent to end at 24,480.50, registering its third day of decline.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
