Bitcoin correction calls for decisions based on risk, allocation, horizon

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points Investors’ doubts over the timing and extent of rate cuts in the US have added to bearish sentiment.

Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund flows have also shaped price action.

The correction in technology and AI stocks also spilled into Bitcoin.

Geopolitics has also weighed on sentiment.

Financial stress in mining operations could also affect Bitcoin.

Bitcoin has fallen from its peak of $1,26,251.3 on October 6, 2025, to $65,405.5, a decline of 48.2 per cent.

Investors must recognise that sharp volatility is inherent to Bitcoin and avoid kneejerk reactions.

Factors behind the fall

Bitcoin’s decline, especially the recent leg from around $80,000 to the mid-$60,000s, reflects a broader global shift towards risk-off sentiment.

This has pushed investors away from risk assets, including cryptocurrencies.

The United States’ (US) tariff threats remain a key trigger of global uncertainty.

Investors’ doubts over the timing and extent of rate cuts in the US have added to bearish sentiment.

“The nomination of a hawkish Federal Reserve Chair signalled tighter liquidity,” says Abhishek Kumar, Sebi-registered investment adviser and founder, SahajMoney.com.

This led to higher bond yields and a stronger US dollar.

Geopolitics has also weighed on sentiment. “US-Iran tensions also pushed capital into gold and the dollar,” says Edul Patel, chief executive officer (CEO), Mudrex.

Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) flows have also shaped price action.

“The fall was amplified by long liquidations in derivatives and sustained outflows from US spot Bitcoin ETFs, which reflected short-term institutional de-risking,” says Ashish Singhal, co-founder, CoinSwitch.

The correction in technology and artificial intelligence (AI) stocks also spilled into Bitcoin.

“Reduced exposure to tech equities and institutional reallocation across asset classes also contributed to weaker flows into digital assets,” says Nischal Shetty, founder, WazirX.

What next?

The near-term outlook remains cautious. “Continued macro volatility could further affect Bitcoin,” says Kumar. Singhal says derivatives activity may keep volatility high in the near term.

Financial stress in mining operations could also affect Bitcoin.

A recovery will depend largely on the broader macro environment, especially the Federal Reserve’s rate stance. Some indicators, however, are supportive.

“On-chain signals show large holders accumulating during the correction, which points to long-term conviction and reduced downside momentum,” says Patel.

Indicators show sentiment may have bottomed out.

“Spikes in searches like ‘Bitcoin dead’ suggest peak fear conditions that have historically preceded recoveries,” says Patel.

Geopolitical stability and better risk appetite could move Bitcoin from consolidation to a gradual recovery.

Improved liquidity and stronger institutional participation will also be important for a decisive turnaround.

What existing investors should do

Existing investors should remember that Bitcoin is a highly volatile asset class and avoid emotional responses to short-term price moves. “Remember that corrections are a normal part of Bitcoin cycles,” says Singhal.

The correction also gives investors a chance to reassess their risk capacity and ability to withstand interim volatility.

“If exposure is within risk capacity, kneejerk reactions should be avoided,” says Shetty.

Kumar says investors should hold only what they can afford to lose.Investors should also avoid leverage to reduce the risk of forced liquidation.

The decision to hold, buy, or sell should depend on Bitcoin’s weight in the portfolio, the investor’s liquidity needs, and their investment horizon.

Bitcoin should be part of a diversified portfolio and allocation to it should align with the investor’s risk appetite.

Advice for new investors

New investors should treat Bitcoin as a volatile, emerging asset class and do proper research on it before they enter. “Entry decisions should depend on risk tolerance, investment horizon, and financial stability,” says Patel.

Initial investments should be small. “Do not put all your money into this one investment,” says Singhal.

Patel suggests limiting crypto exposure to about 3-5 per cent of the overall portfolio.

Even though sentiment is weak at present, investors should remember that corrections offer attractive entry points for long-term investors.

“Phase your buys instead of deploying all your capital at one time,” says Shetty.

Investors should use reputable platforms after they understand the safeguards those platforms employ.

“Finally, be mindful of taxation, tax deducted at source (TDS), and record-keeping requirements,” says Shetty.