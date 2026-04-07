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Sensex and Nifty Rally as Oil Prices Drop and Global Markets Recover

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
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Last updated on: April 07, 2026 17:14 IST

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Indian stock markets experienced a significant recovery, with Sensex and Nifty closing higher, fuelled by falling crude oil prices, a global market rally, and robust IT sector performance.

Stock Broker

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Key Points

  • Sensex and Nifty rebounded, driven by lower crude oil prices and positive global market sentiment.
  • IT stocks played a crucial role in the market recovery, acting as a defensive anchor.
  • Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) supported the market with buying activity.
  • Asian and European markets showed positive trends, contributing to the overall optimistic outlook.
  • The recovery was largely driven by short-covering and selective sectoral strength.

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Tuesday, as a drop in crude oil prices and a rally in global markets calmed investors' sentiment.

Also, buying in IT stocks aided recovery in the markets after early losses.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 509.73 points, or 0.69 per cent, to settle at 74,616.58.

During the day, it hit a high of 74,686.32 and a low of 73,282.41, gyrating 1,403.91 points.

 

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 155.40 points, or 0.68 per cent, to end at 23,123.65.

Top Performers and Laggards

From the 30-Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, and Hindustan Unilever were among the major gainers.

InterGlobe Aviation, Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Titan were among the laggards.

BSE graph April 7, 2026

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dropped 0.71 per cent to $109 per barrel.

Market Analysis

"Indian markets staged a sharp intra-day recovery, with Nifty reversing early losses to reclaim higher levels, driven largely by short-covering and selective sectoral strength rather than broad-based buying conviction," Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said.

A key driver of today's rally was strong outperformance in the IT sector, which acted as a defensive anchor, he said.

Global Market Influences

In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index ended higher. Markets were closed in Hong Kong for a holiday.

European markets were trading in positive territory, while US markets ended higher on Monday.

Investment Trends

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 8,167.17 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), however, bought stocks worth Rs 8,088.70 crore.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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