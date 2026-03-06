HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Business » Stock Market Today March 6, 2026: Sensex, Nifty dive over 1% on boiling crude price

Stock Market Today March 6, 2026: Sensex, Nifty dive over 1% on boiling crude price

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 06, 2026 17:02 IST

x

Escalating West Asia tensions and rising crude oil prices triggered a significant fall in the Sensex and Nifty, impacting Indian stock market sentiment.

A stock broker

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Key Points

  • Sensex and Nifty fell sharply due to escalating West Asia tensions and rising crude oil prices.
  • Weakness in US equities and continuous foreign fund outflows contributed to the market decline.
  • Rising oil prices could negatively impact India's deficits, inflation, and the RBI's monetary policy.
  • Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks.

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled over 1 per cent on Friday after a day's breather as the conflict in the Middle East entered its seventh day, driving crude oil prices higher.

Weakness in the US equities, subdued trend in European markets and relentless foreign fund outflows also dampened sentiments.

 

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 1,097 points, or 1.37 per cent, to settle at 78,918.90. During the day, it sank 1,203.72 points, or 1.50 per cent, to 78,812.18.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 315.45 points, or 1.27 per cent, to end at 24,450.45.

From the Sensex pack, Eternal, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finserv, and Larsen & Toubro were among the major laggards.

Bharat Electronics, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, NTPC, Infosys, and HCL Tech were the gainers.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 2.53 per cent to USD 87.57 per barrel.

Market Analyst Insights

"Indian equity markets extended their decline following the prior session's relief rally, as escalating US-Iran tensions disrupted key Middle Eastern oil and gas supplies, driving crude prices higher. A sustained rise in oil prices could weigh on investor sentiment and adversely affect India's twin deficits, inflation trajectory, and the RBI's monetary stance," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

Global Market Performance

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended higher.

Markets in Europe were trading in negative territory.

The US market ended lower on Thursday.

Investment Trends

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,752.52 crore on Thursday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 5,153.37 crore, according to exchange data.

On Thursday, the Sensex rebounded 899.71 points, or 1.14 per cent, to settle at 80,015.90, snapping its four-day decline. The Nifty climbed 285.40 points, or 1.17 per cent, to end at 24,765.90, ending its three-day falling streak.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Is Your Meta Glass Data Safe?
Is Your Meta Glass Data Safe?
Women Startup Founders Get Rs 4 Of Rs 100
Women Startup Founders Get Rs 4 Of Rs 100
'US Won't Repeat China Trade Mistake With India'
'US Won't Repeat China Trade Mistake With India'
Samsung Galaxy S26's India Connection
Samsung Galaxy S26's India Connection
'Oil Could Cross $100 A Barrel'
'Oil Could Cross $100 A Barrel'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Paneer, Gulab Jamun... 11 Non-Indian Indian Foods

webstory image 2

How Ramzan Fasts Are Broken Around the World

webstory image 3

13 Fascinating Lighthouses Of India

VIDEOS

Sara's Pink Saree Look Steals the Limelight at Arjun's Wedding1:00

Sara's Pink Saree Look Steals the Limelight at Arjun's...

SRK Arrives with Family in Style at Arjun Tendulkar's Grand Wedding 0:33

SRK Arrives with Family in Style at Arjun Tendulkar's...

Kareena and Saif Spotted at Airport with Their Kids0:58

Kareena and Saif Spotted at Airport with Their Kids

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO