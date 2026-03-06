Women Startup Founders Get Rs 4 Of Rs 100

When it comes to raising funds, women entrepreneurs receive a disproportionately small share.

India has seen a 1.7x increase in girls enrolled in high school STEM between 2013 and 2024, a 2x increase in women registering for JEE between 2015 and 2025, and women today account for a significant share of STEM graduates.

But when it comes to raising funds, women entrepreneurs receive a disproportionately small share.

Key Points Women's participation in STEM education and competitive exams has surged significantly across India over the past decade.

Despite this progress, women entrepreneurs receive only Rs 4 for every Rs 100 raised within India's influential startup networks.

Women remain underrepresented in influential startup networks and venture capital leadership, with only 16% reaching partner-level positions.

Women-led MSMEs face a credit gap exceeding $158 billion, highlighting massive untapped economic potential in India's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Women Founders Funding Gap

A new report released by Kalaari CXXO initiative, titled The Rs 4 Problem: Women Founders and the Market Gap Hiding in Plain Sight, said that for every Rs 100 raised by founders coming from India's powerful startup networks, only Rs 4 goes to women.

'Rs 4 Problem' In Startup Funding

The findings of the report highlight that even as women enter STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) and competitive exams in historic numbers, they remain just 0.6 times as likely to emerge as founders.

Vani Kola, managing director and founder of Kalaari Capital, said: "This isn't a story about capability. It's a story about opportunity. When capital concentrates around pattern-matched familiarity, the same schools, the same firms, the same networks, blind spots emerge.

"Blind spots create inefficiency. And inefficiency, for those willing to see it, creates opportunity."

Rising Women In STEM

The funding gap is a failure of price discovery, according to her.

"When an entire category of founders is systematically underestimated, it requires deliberate catalysts to bridge that gap. Until then, the market remains unequal."

The report also directly challenged one of the most persistent narratives that the pipeline of women founders is weak.

Built using macro ecosystem data (AISHE, NIRF, Tracxn funding data) and insights from over 140 founders, operators, and investors, it identified structural bottlenecks across the startup lifecycle.

Startup 'Mafia' Network Advantage

India's powerful alumni networks, often referred to as 'startup mafias' act as accelerants for venture outcomes, but women are significantly less embedded in these circles, the report added.

While women represent 38 per cent of VC analysts across firms, they account for only 16 per cent at the partner level.

$158 Billion MSME Credit Gap

The report framed the capital gap not as a diversity issue, but as a structural market inefficiency with macroeconomic consequences.

Global estimates suggested that advancing women's economic participation could add large sum to India's GDP. Women-led micro, small and medium enterprises face a credit gap exceeding $158 billion, underscoring the scale of unrealised economic value.

