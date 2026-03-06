Is Your Meta Glass Data Safe?

'We take steps to filter this data to protect people's privacy and to help prevent identifying information from being reviewed.'

IMAGE: Meta AI glasses. Photograph: Kind courtesy meta.com

Key Points Meta said contractors review data and content shared with Meta AI by Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses users.

The company claims it filters sensitive information to protect privacy before human reviewers examine user-shared content.

Media reports alleged Kenya-based contractors could see sensitive user information due to failures in privacy-filtering technology.

Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses in India start at ₹22,500, with fewer than 100,000 units reportedly sold.

Meta added Hindi language support and UPI Lite payment functionality to its AI-powered glasses in India last year.

Meta Contractors Review AI Content

Social media conglomerate Meta said it used 'contractors' to review data and content shared with Meta AI by Ray-Ban Meta glass users to improve users' experience.

"We take steps to filter this data to protect people's privacy and to help prevent identifying information from being reviewed," a company spokesperson said.

The media captured by these glasses stays on the user's device unless the user shares it with Meta or someone else, the company said.

The company's flagship glasses use AI and hands-free technology to identify and describe their surroundings and the images they capture.

Reports On Kenya Data Reviewers

Earlier this week, media reports suggested that Meta's contractors in Kenya who review the data shared by users with Meta AI are allegedly able to see sensitive user details, including bank account passwords and other intimate moments from their daily lives.

The reports also suggested that although Meta was supposed to protect individuals' privacy by blurring sensitive details, the technology often failed, allowing reviewers to see everything without any filters.

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses In India

The Ray-Ban AI Meta glasses, generations 1 and 2, retail for Rs 22,500 and above in India.

Prices vary by frame style and lens tint options, with the Wayfarer, Skyler, and Headliner designs available for sale in the country.

According to industry estimates, fewer than 100,000 Ray-Ban Meta glasses have been sold in India.

Meta AI Glasses Hindi Update

In October last year, Meta updated its Ray-Ban AI glasses to support interactions in Hindi, and also gave users the option to make payments through their UPI Lite wallets.

"Starting this week, users can select Hindi as their preferred language on glasses in the Meta AI app settings by changing the language in the Meta AI app.

"This update allows users to ask questions, get information, take photos and videos, answer calls and texts, and control media -- all in Hindi.

'This update uses tools from Sarvam, one of the leading foundational model companies in India,' Meta said on October 14 last year.

