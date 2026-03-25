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Home  » Business » Stock Markets Today March 25, 2026: Sensex, Nifty50 Rally on US-Iran Ceasefire Hopes

Stock Markets Today March 25, 2026: Sensex, Nifty50 Rally on US-Iran Ceasefire Hopes

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
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Last updated on: March 25, 2026 10:26 IST

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Indian stock markets are experiencing a significant rally, with Sensex and Nifty soaring, driven by easing geopolitical tensions in West Asia and a sharp decline in crude oil prices, creating a positive outlook for investors.

Stock brokers

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Rally: Key Highlights from Today’s Market

  • Sensex and Nifty indices surge, boosted by declining crude oil prices and positive signals from Asian markets.
  • Optimism surrounding potential de-escalation of West Asia tensions contributes to market rally.
  • Brent crude oil prices tumble, reflecting market confidence in diplomatic solutions.
  • Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remain net sellers, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) provide support.
  • Comments from US President Donald Trump and Iranian regime hint at possible conflict resolution, boosting investor sentiment.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty extended their previous session's rally in early trade on Wednesday, tracking a sharp decline in crude oil prices and a positive trend in Asian markets, amid hopes of de-escalation in the West Asia war.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 885.32 points to 74,953.77 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 307.65 points to 23,220.05.

 

Sector-Wise Performance and Top Gainers Today

From the 30-Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Adani Ports, HDFC Bank, Trent and Eternal were the biggest gainers.

Tech Mahindra and Infosys were the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, tumbled 4.34 per cent to USD 99.95 per barrel.

In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading in positive territory.

The US market ended lower on Tuesday.

How US-Iran Tensions and Oil Prices Impacted Dalal Street

"Asian markets traded higher, buoyed by comments from (US President) Donald Trump suggesting the possibility of negotiations between the United States and Iran. This potential for diplomatic engagement has provided some relief to global investors, raising hopes of a de-escalation in Middle East tensions.

"Crude oil prices have slipped below the USD 100 per barrel mark, reflecting sustained market optimism around the prospects of a diplomatic breakthrough," Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said.

However, conflicting signals from Iran, which has denied any formal talks, suggest that the situation remains fluid, potentially limiting the durability of this optimism, he added.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 8,009.56 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), however, bought stocks worth Rs 5,867.15 crore.

Expert View: What Investors Should Watch Next

"Hope is returning to the market with indications of de-escalation in the conflict. Remarks from President Trump and from the Iranian regime indicate that the conflict might end soon. Particularly the reiteration from Iran that 'non-hostile ships can transit the Strait of Hormuz' is good news that will mitigate India's energy concerns.

"These positive geopolitical developments have reflected in sharp decline in Brent crude to around USD 98," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

On Tuesday, the Sensex jumped 1,372.06 points, or 1.89 per cent, to settle at 74,068.45. The Nifty surged 399.75 points, or 1.78 per cent, to end at 22,912.40.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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