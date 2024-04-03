News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sponsor MF contributions near Rs 1 trn

Sponsor MF contributions near Rs 1 trn

By Samreen Wani
April 03, 2024 11:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mutual fund bets in their own schemes are nearing the Rs 1 trillion mark.

The total value of sponsor and associate investments across all categories of schemes touched Rs 95,058 crore in February, according to a Business Standard analysis of data from industry body the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

MF

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

This represents a 28.9 per cent increase over March 2023.

The increase comes after two straight years of decline.

Some of the changes may be attributed to market movements.

The S&P BSE Sensex, an index whose movements are considered broadly indicative of stock market performance, was up 22.9 per cent for the current financial year (FY24) as of February.

 

It was up less than one per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in March 2022.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) requires those running mutual funds to invest money in their own funds as part of having ‘skin-in-the-game’, or aligning their interests with investors.

Mutual funds may have an incentive to take aggressive positions to enhance short-term returns, according to a note to the regulator’s board meeting in July 2021.

Many mutual fund employees also have a bonus component and equity in the asset management company (AMC) running the mutual fund to align employee interest with that of shareholders.

“In the short term, the interests of shareholders of the AMC may not be aligned with the interests of the unit holders.

"Thus it becomes important to have mechanisms to align the interest of the AMC and its em­ployees with the interest of the unit holders... (the) concept of AMC/sponsor making inv­est­ment in the scheme, is to ha­ve...skin in the game,” said Sebi.

The value of these investments was Rs 83,385 crore in March 2019.

They accounted for 3.4 per cent of the total assets under management at the time.

The amounts inv­olved have been going up since, even as the share of assets has been declining.

In March 2022, the contributions made up 2.2 per cent of the total assets and remained under 2 per cent in March 2023 and February 2024 (latest data available).

Mutual funds managed Rs 54.5 trillion worth of assets as of February.

The largest share of sponsor and associate investments is held in debt funds.

They account for over Rs 76,000 crore. Equity funds account for over Rs 12,200 crore, up 83.6 per cent from March 2023.

Debt fund assets are up 21.2 per cent in the same period.

Debt has traditionally been a larger component of such investments.

But the latest numbers show that the share of equity has now exceeded 10 per cent.

The share of debt-oriented schemes fell from 93 per cent in March 2019 to 85 per cent in March 2023. Their share as of February is 80 per cent.

In comparison, the share of equity-oriented schemes has risen from 6 per cent in March 2019 to 13 per cent in February.

Exchange-traded funds that mimic returns of underlying indices, made up 5 per cent of the investments.

While balanced schemes, which have a mix of debt and equity components, account for 1 per cent of the share, funds investing overseas make up less than 1 per cent.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Samreen Wani
Source: source
 
Print this article
'Some Cooling-Off In Small Caps'
'Some Cooling-Off In Small Caps'
Rupee Rebound Expected in April-June
Rupee Rebound Expected in April-June
India's Startup Scorecard
India's Startup Scorecard
'Didi contained Sandeshkhali well in time before BJP...'
'Didi contained Sandeshkhali well in time before BJP...'
Priyanka-Nick At Brother's Roka Ceremony
Priyanka-Nick At Brother's Roka Ceremony
'To get so much love from all over India
'To get so much love from all over India
LSG Vs RCB: Who Took The Best Catch?
LSG Vs RCB: Who Took The Best Catch?

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Why Hospital Stays Are Getting Shorter

Why Hospital Stays Are Getting Shorter

Dog Ban Takes Toll On Business

Dog Ban Takes Toll On Business

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances