Sitharaman presents Rs 50.65 lakh cr Budget for FY26

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday presented Union Budget 2025-26, envisaging an expenditure of Rs 50,65,345 crore, an increase of 7.4 per cent over the current fiscal.

The 2024-25 expenditure (Revised Estimates) is Rs 47.16 lakh crore.

According to Budget documents, Rs 5,41,850.21 crore has been earmarked for Centrally Sponsored Schemes for financial year starting April 1, 2025.

This compares with Rs 4,15,356.25 crore for the current financial year.

For central sector schemes, Rs 16.29 lakh crore have been earmarked for FY26 as compared to Rs 15.13 lakh crore for 2024-25.

Budget estimates of expenditure for 2025-26 has increased due to several reasons, including rise in payment of interest on market loans, treasury bills, external loans, small savings and provident funds; higher requirements of Armed Forces including capital expenditure; and more provisions for employment generation scheme.

Total capital expenditure proposed for the next fiscal is Rs 11.22 lakh crore and effective capital expenditure of Rs 15.48 lakh crore.

Total resources being transferred to states, including devolution of states' share, grants/loans and releases under Centrally Sponsored Schemes, in Budget 2025-26 are Rs 25,01,284 crore, a rise of Rs 4,91,668 crore over actuals of 2023-24.

If resources of public enterprises are included, the total expenditure in Budget rises to Rs 54.97 lakh crore.