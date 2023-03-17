News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » 7 working days: Sebi now prescribes 'strict' timelines for FPI disclosures

7 working days: Sebi now prescribes 'strict' timelines for FPI disclosures

By Khushboo Tiwari
March 17, 2023 15:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has notified stricter timelines of just seven working days for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to disclose vital information.

FPI

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

This could include informing their custodians about any false or misleading information about the fund or disclosing any change in structure or common ownership, or control of the investor group.

The new changes have been brought into effect from March 14 through a notification amending the Sebi (FPIs) Regulations.

 

The existing regulations said FPIs had to inform the designated depository participant “forthwith”, which now has been replaced by “as soon as possible but not later than seven working days”.

“In case of any direct or indirect change in structure or common ownership or control of the foreign portfolio investor or investor group, it shall, as soon as possible but not later than seven working days, bring the same to the notice of its designated depository participant,” stated the notification.

Since no specific timelines were mentioned, it used to create confusion or arbitrage in reporting such changes, said industry experts.

“With the word ‘forthwith’, there was a lot of ambiguity in the timeline within which the FPIs were required to inform the designated depository participants about material changes.

"Now, Sebi has notified the specific timelines to be followed — that is within seven working days.

"Furthermore, the notification, when looked with the amendments to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), could mean that within a timeline of seven working days, FPIs will need to update beneficial ownership information, if they exceed the 10 per cent threshold,” said Suresh Swamy, partner, Price Waterhouse & Co.

The amendments to the FPI regulations come within days of changes to the PMLA which lowered the threshold for FPIs to disclose details of ultimate beneficial owners.

The changes come at a time when Sebi and the government have faced criticism for not taking any action in the Adani matter where US-based short seller Hindenburg Research has raised questions over the authenticity of Mauritius-domiciled FPIs who hold equity stakes in the conglomerate.

Among other amendments, the markets regulator has also brought in amendments in Regulation 3 which will give Sebi the authority to seek documents in the manner it specifies from time to time.

Experts said the amendments will give Sebi increased powers to seek information from overseas funds.

“Sebi will now be able to ask for specific documents from FPIs at the time of registration in the manner it wants. Documentation requirements may become more stringent,” added Swamy.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Khushboo Tiwari
Source: source
 
Print this article
Meet K Krithivasan, TCS' CEO-designate
Meet K Krithivasan, TCS' CEO-designate
EV dealers find that without FAME there's no fortune
EV dealers find that without FAME there's no fortune
Is Raghuram Rajan Right Or Wrong?
Is Raghuram Rajan Right Or Wrong?
Sisodia's bungalow allotted to new minister Atishi
Sisodia's bungalow allotted to new minister Atishi
India to take on Ireland in T20I series in Malahide
India to take on Ireland in T20I series in Malahide
'Those anti-nationals themselves...: Kharge slams Nadda
'Those anti-nationals themselves...: Kharge slams Nadda
SVB: $200 mn start-up deposits moved to GIFT City
SVB: $200 mn start-up deposits moved to GIFT City

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Invest in IT stocks? Here's what experts say

Invest in IT stocks? Here's what experts say

Why Consumers Are Denied Discounts From Russian Crude

Why Consumers Are Denied Discounts From Russian Crude

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances