HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Sensex tanks 593 points hit by foreign fund outflows

Sensex tanks 593 points hit by foreign fund outflows

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 30, 2025 17:42 IST

x

Equity markets fell sharply on Thursday, with the Sensex tumbling 592.67 points and the Nifty declining to 25,877.85 level, as fresh foreign fund outflows and no clarity on the future course of rate action by the US Federal Reserve dampened investors' sentiment.

Broker

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 592.67 points or 0.70 per cent to settle at 84,404.46.

During the day, it dropped 684.48 points or 0.80 per cent to 84,312.65.

The 50-share NSE Nifty tumbled 176.05 points or 0.68 per cent to 25,877.85.

From the Sensex firms, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries were among the major laggards.

 

However, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Electronics, UltraTech Cement and Maruti were among the gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,540.16 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 5,692.81 crore in the previous trade.

"As expected, the US Fed cut interest rates by 25 bps.

"However, the market consolidated after Chair Jerome Powell indicated that this might be the last rate cut of 2025, tempering hopes of further monetary easing.

"The resulting strength in the US dollar contributed to a risk-off sentiment across emerging markets, including India," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

In Asian markets, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled lower while South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 index ended in the positive territory.

"Markets witnessed broad-based selling on Thursday as uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve's future rate cut trajectory outweighed earlier optimism, dampening global risk sentiment and prompting investors to turn cautious.

"FIIs continued to book profits, while DIIs extended selective buying support, helping cushion the market from a deeper decline," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.59 per cent to $64.54 a barrel.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Adani Power Q2 net profit falls 12% to Rs 2,906 cr
Adani Power Q2 net profit falls 12% to Rs 2,906 cr
Cipla Q2 profit up 3.7% at Rs 1,353 cr
Cipla Q2 profit up 3.7% at Rs 1,353 cr
Low-Wage Trap Over Services Sector, Warns Niti Report
Low-Wage Trap Over Services Sector, Warns Niti Report
Market maturity fuelled India's IPO boom, say i-bankers
Market maturity fuelled India's IPO boom, say i-bankers
'Rising loan appeal hits corporate bond market's momentum'
'Rising loan appeal hits corporate bond market's momentum'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mushroom Magic: 8 Top Reasons To Eat Mushrooms

webstory image 2

7 Countries: The World's Biggest Butter/Ghee Lovers

webstory image 3

8 Destinations To Celebrate The Ultimate Halloween

VIDEOS

Heavy rainfall leads to severe waterlogging in Warangal due to Cyclone Montha4:28

Heavy rainfall leads to severe waterlogging in Warangal...

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh leaves for Malaysia1:25

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh leaves for Malaysia

Drone footage captures severe waterlogging in Warangal due to Cyclone Month1:11

Drone footage captures severe waterlogging in Warangal...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO