Cipla Q2 profit up 3.7% at Rs 1,353 cr

Pharma major Cipla Ltd on Thursday reported a 3.7 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,353.37 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The company, which had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,305.01 crore in the second quarter of the last fiscal year, said its managing director & global CEO, Umang Vohra, has decided not to seek re-appointment upon completion of his current term on March 31, 2026, Cipla Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Subsequently, Achin Gupta, global chief operating officer, has been elevated and appointed as the managing director & global chief executive officer with effect from April 1, 2026, for a term of five years up to March 31, 2031.

Cipla said its consolidated total revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at Rs 7,589.44 crore, as against Rs 7,051.02 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 6,004.86 crore, as compared to Rs 5,452.57 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, the company said.

In the second quarter, the pharmaceuticals segment recorded revenue of Rs 7,291.43 crore, up from Rs 6,775.56 crore in the same period a year ago.

New ventures registered revenue of Rs 350.68 crore, as against Rs 319.6 crore, the filing said.

"In Q2FY26, we delivered our highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 7,589 crore, with a robust EBITDA margin of 25 per cent.

"What makes this performance commendable is the breadth and balance of our growth, driven by contributions across all our focused markets," Vohra said.

The company's 'One-India business' grew by 7 per cent year-on-year, while trade generics recorded double-digit growth, and the anchor brands of the consumer health business maintained a leadership position, he noted.

"With a positive traction in our differentiated assets, the US business posted a revenue of $233 million during the quarter," he added.

On 'One Africa', Vohra said, "We achieved a healthy growth of 5 per cent YoY in $terms. Emerging Markets and Europe delivered a solid revenue growth of 15 per cent YoY in $terms on the back of a deep market focus strategy."

Going ahead, he said, "The focus will be on growing our key markets, further building our flagship brands, investing in future pipeline as well as focusing on resolutions on the regulatory front."