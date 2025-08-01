HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Sensex tanks 586 points on global sell-off

Sensex tanks 586 points on global sell-off

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 01, 2025 17:13 IST

x

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined sharply for the second straight session on Friday, tracking deep losses in metal, IT and telecom stocks amid trade-related concerns and widespread selling pressure in global markets.

Broker

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Besides, persistent selling by foreign investors added to the gloom, according to experts.

In a volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 585.67 points or 0.72 per cent to settle at 80,599.91.

 

During the day, it dropped 690.01 points or 0.84 per cent to 80,495.57.

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 203 points or 0.82 per cent to 24,565.35.

US President Donald Trump unveiled sweeping new tariffs on dozens of countries, including 25 per cent duties for goods from India, marking a new era of American protectionism that triggered fresh tensions and concerns over a much wider disruption in the global trade landscape.

From the Sensex firms, Sun Pharma tumbled 4.43 per cent after the company reported a 20 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,279 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Tata Steel, Maruti, Tata Motors, Infosys, Bharti Airtel and Tech Mahindra were also among the laggards.

However, Trent, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Reliance Industries were the gainers.

The US President signed an executive order on Thursday that raised tariffs for over five dozen countries, with Washington's negotiations for trade deals going down to the wire ahead of the August 1 deadline.

In the Executive Order titled 'Further Modifying The Reciprocal Tariff Rates', Trump announced tariff rates for nearly 70 nations.

A 25 per cent "Reciprocal Tariff, Adjusted" has been imposed on India, according to the list released.

The order, however, does not mention the "penalty" that Trump had said India would have to pay because it purchases Russian military equipment and energy.

While August 1 was the tariff deadline, the new levies will come into effect from August 7.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 5,588.91 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng settled lower.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.39 per cent to $71.42 a barrel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India's manufacturing sector growth hits 16-month high
India's manufacturing sector growth hits 16-month high
FY26 may be another slow year for IT firms
FY26 may be another slow year for IT firms
The Sword Of Vigilance Hangs Over Bankers
The Sword Of Vigilance Hangs Over Bankers
Trump's Tariffs: Exporters To Take Big Hit
Trump's Tariffs: Exporters To Take Big Hit
ED summons Anil Ambani on Aug 5 in money laundering probe
ED summons Anil Ambani on Aug 5 in money laundering probe

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Countries Hit By Trump's Tariffs

webstory image 2

Taapsee's Top 10

webstory image 3

12 Countries That Totally Adore Bollywood

VIDEOS

'Go and arrest Mohan Bhagwat': Ex-ATS officer's shocking revelation4:11

'Go and arrest Mohan Bhagwat': Ex-ATS officer's shocking...

Japanese devotees perform yagna for world peace at Jambukeswarar Temple2:39

Japanese devotees perform yagna for world peace at...

Massive landslide hits Chandigarh-Manali Highway2:10

Massive landslide hits Chandigarh-Manali Highway

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD