HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Sensex, Nifty rebound on buying in Infosys, HDFC Bank

Sensex, Nifty rebound on buying in Infosys, HDFC Bank

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 22, 2025 16:33 IST

x

Benchmark Sensex rebounded nearly 567 points and Nifty regained 23,150 level on Wednesday following gains in blue-chip stocks Infosys, HDFC Bank and Tata Consultancy Services, and firm global trends.

Brokers

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

The 30-share BSE Sensex surged 566.63 points or 0.75 per cent to close at 76,404.99. During the day, the benchmark surged 624.77 points or 0.82 per cent to hit an intraday high of 76,463.13 on the BSE.

On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty climbed 130.70 points or 0.57 per cent to settle at 23,155.35. In the intraday session, the Nifty rose 144.9 points or 0.63 per cent to 23,169.55 on the NSE.

 

Among Sensex shares, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharmaceutical, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the gainers.

Tata Motors, PowerGrid, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, NTPC, Tata Steel and Adani Ports were the major laggards.

"The benchmark indices rebounded amidst heightened volatility following better-than-expected results from a major private bank.

"The IT sector led gains, recovering from recent losses, while mid and small-cap stocks continued to underperform due to valuation concerns," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services said.

European markets were trading higher on Wednesday.

In Asian markets, Tokyo and Seoul were settled on a positive note while Hong Kong and Shanghai closed in the negative territory. Wall Street had ended higher on Tuesday.

International oil benchmark Brent Crude was trading 0.49 per cent higher at $79.68 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 5,920.28 crore on Tuesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Will Trump 2.0 See More US Oil To India?
Will Trump 2.0 See More US Oil To India?
Govt May Save Over Rs 70K Cr In FY25
Govt May Save Over Rs 70K Cr In FY25
'Avoid Panic Selling. Nifty To Hit 29,263'
'Avoid Panic Selling. Nifty To Hit 29,263'
What You Don't Know About Ambani, Adani Wealth
What You Don't Know About Ambani, Adani Wealth
Gautam Adani's Seva At Kumbh Mela
Gautam Adani's Seva At Kumbh Mela

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Cut-Out Queens: Malaika, Kiara, Uorfi

webstory image 2

5 Winter Care Tips For Indoor Plants

webstory image 3

OnePlus 13: 13 Stunning Features You Must Know

VIDEOS

Double-Decker Bus Restaurant Opens in Maha Kumbh3:28

Double-Decker Bus Restaurant Opens in Maha Kumbh

Ayushmann and Tahira's date night1:14

Ayushmann and Tahira's date night

Watch: The moment when Trump realised Biden has left a letter for him2:51

Watch: The moment when Trump realised Biden has left a...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD