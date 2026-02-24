HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Business » Sensex, Nifty Plunge on IT Selloff, Global Trade Worries

Sensex, Nifty Plunge on IT Selloff, Global Trade Worries

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 24, 2026 10:51 IST

x

Indian stock markets face a sharp decline as Sensex and Nifty slump due to IT stock selloffs amid rising AI disruption fears and renewed global trade concerns.

Bears on prowl as Sensex slumps

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points

  • Indian stock market indices Sensex and Nifty fell sharply due to a selloff in IT stocks, fueled by fears of AI-led disruption.
  • Rising crude oil prices and renewed global trade concerns, particularly related to US President Trump's tariff policies, contributed to the negative market sentiment.
  • IT stocks like Eternal, HCL Technologies, and Infosys experienced the most significant declines on the Sensex.
  • Investors are closely watching US President Trump's upcoming State of the Union address for further insights on trade policies.
  • Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) were net sellers in the market.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slumped nearly 1 per cent in early trade on Tuesday, dragged down by a sharp selloff in IT stocks amid rising fears of AI-led disruption.

Besides, rising crude oil prices and renewed concerns over global trade after US President Donald Trump's latest tariff remarks also weighed on investors' sentiment, traders said.

 

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 813.13 points, or 0.97 per cent, to 82,481.53 in early deals.

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 230.15 points, or 0.89 per cent to 25,482.85.

Gainers and Losers

Eternal dropped the most from the Sensex pack, declining 3.82 per cent, followed by HCL Technologies, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Trent, Adani Ports, ITC, and Titan.

On the other hand, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, PowerGrid, Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Tata Steel were among the gainers.

Market Analyst Insights

"The trend of weakness in tech stocks stemming from the potential AI impact continues. The weakness in the ADRs of Indian IT companies indicates that this segment will continue to remain under pressure," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

He further stated that US President Donald Trump's State of the Union address later in the day and the message that he would convey will be keenly watched by markets globally.

"The EU freezing the deal with US in the light of the tariff changes following the Supreme Court verdict and Trump's warnings to countries backing away from deals indicate that the tariff drama has more in store for economies and markets. We will have to wait and watch how this drama plays out," Vijayakumar said.

Global Market Trends

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite Index and Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark were trading higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng quoting in the red.

The US equities market ended nearly 2 per cent lower in overnight deals on Monday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 3,483.70 crore on Monday, while domestic institutional investors were net sellers of stocks worth Rs 1,292.24 crore, according to exchange data.

Brent Crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 1 per cent to $72.13 per barrel.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Budget 2026: The Business Of IP Remains Unfinished
Budget 2026: The Business Of IP Remains Unfinished
Skoda Eyes Cleaner Fuel Options as Kylaq Drives New Buyers
Skoda Eyes Cleaner Fuel Options as Kylaq Drives New Buyers
Gurugram Dethrones Mumbai As India's...
Gurugram Dethrones Mumbai As India's...
Why India-US Trade Deal Is Key For Growth
Why India-US Trade Deal Is Key For Growth
Equity Markets' Challenges:Weak Demand, High Valuation
Equity Markets' Challenges:Weak Demand, High Valuation

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of The World's Largest Religious Monuments

webstory image 2

8 Amazing Ways Cinnamon Protects You

webstory image 3

12 Books India Banned

VIDEOS

Post Indus Water Treaty suspension, first-ever dredging begins in Chenab river4:44

Post Indus Water Treaty suspension, first-ever dredging...

Seema Sajdeh spotted in a stylish look in Mumbai0:48

Seema Sajdeh spotted in a stylish look in Mumbai

Air ambulance with 7 on board crashes in Jharkhand, rescue ops intensifies2:59

Air ambulance with 7 on board crashes in Jharkhand,...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO