HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Sensex jumps 448 points on fresh fund inflows

Sensex jumps 448 points on fresh fund inflows

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 19, 2025 17:15 IST

x

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged on Friday after four days of decline in tandem with a rally in global markets as a lower-than-expected US consumer price inflation data for November reinforced expectations of further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Broker

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Fresh foreign fund inflows also drove the equity markets higher.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 447.55 points, or 0.53 per cent, to settle at 84,929.36.

During the day, it surged 585.69 points, or 0.69 per cent, to 85,067.50.

 

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 150.85 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 25,966.40.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Bharat Electronics, Power Grid, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries, and Bajaj Finserv were among the biggest gainers.

However, HCL Tech, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, and Sun Pharma were the laggards.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled in positive territory.

Equity markets in Europe were trading higher. US markets ended higher on Thursday.

"Investor sentiment remained steady and constructive, supported by favourable global cues as renewed optimism around further monetary easing by the US Federal Reserve -- following lower-than-expected November inflation data -- boosted global risk appetite.

"A recovery in the Indian rupee against the US dollar further added to confidence, leading to broad-based buying through the session," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 595.78 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) also bought stocks worth Rs 2,700.36 crore in the previous trade.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dipped 0.40 per cent to $59.58 per barrel.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Solve US Tariff Issue Soon, Stalin Requests Modi
Solve US Tariff Issue Soon, Stalin Requests Modi
IndiGo Under CCI Scanner
IndiGo Under CCI Scanner
What Amazon Can Learn From Meesho
What Amazon Can Learn From Meesho
2026 Kia Seltos Plans To Take Back Compact SUV Crown
2026 Kia Seltos Plans To Take Back Compact SUV Crown
India Leads World In Real-Time Payments
India Leads World In Real-Time Payments

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles

webstory image 2

7 Things Shayaris Tell You About Love

webstory image 3

10 Quick Facts About Rajinikanth

VIDEOS

Kartik Aaryan Wins Hearts with His Dapper Appearance1:09

Kartik Aaryan Wins Hearts with His Dapper Appearance

Malaika Keeps It Effortlessly Cool at Mumbai Airport0:41

Malaika Keeps It Effortlessly Cool at Mumbai Airport

Bhagyashree visits Kashi, takes Boat Ride at Dashashwamedh Ghat2:39

Bhagyashree visits Kashi, takes Boat Ride at...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO