Sensex jumps 1,200 pts, Nifty reclaims 25K after 7 months

Sensex jumps 1,200 pts, Nifty reclaims 25K after 7 months

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
May 15, 2025 17:11 IST

Benchmark BSE Sensex soared by 1,200 points while NSE Nifty closed above the 25,000 mark for the first time in seven months on Thursday following across-the-board buying by investors and fresh foreign fund inflows into shares.

Brokers

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

Rising for the second day, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,200.18 points or 1.48 per cent to settle at a seven-month high of 82,530.74 with 29 of constituents ending higher.

 

The index moved in a range in the first half but picked up momentum in the afternoon session following sharp gains in banking, auto, IT and oil & gas shares.

Sensex rallied 1,387.58 points or 1.70 per cent to hit a day's high of 82,718.14 in the second half of the session.

The NSE Nifty surged 395.20 points or 1.60 per cent to settle at a seven-month high of 25,062.10.

The 50-issue index had closed above 25,000 on October 15, 2024, previously.

Among Sensex shares, Tata Motors was the biggest gainer climbing by over 4 per cent.

HCL Tech, Adani Ports, Eternal, Maruti, Reliance Industries and Asian Paints were among the gainers.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and Infosys added to the rally.

IndusInd Bank emerged as the only laggard.

Broader markets also closed higher with the BSE smallcap gauge climbing 0.94 per cent and midcap index by 0.67 per cent.

All sectoral indices ended higher, with realty surging 1.87 per cent, auto (1.86 per cent), services (1.85 per cent), industrials (1.62 per cent), metal (1.60 per cent), consumer discretionary (1.57 per cent) and commodities (1.51 per cent).

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng settled lower.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dropped 3.65 per cent to $63.68 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 931.80 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
