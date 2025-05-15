HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Mukesh Ambani meets Trump, Emir of Qatar in Doha

Source: ANI
May 15, 2025 11:03 IST

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani met US President Donald Trump and the Emir of Qatar in Doha on Wednesday night local time.

IMAGE: Mukesh Ambani meets US President Donald Trump and the Emir of Qatar in Doha, May 14, 2025. Photograph: White House Pool Via Reuters

A Reuters report stated that the high-profile meeting reflects Ambani's growing influence in global business and diplomacy. Over the years, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the country's sovereign wealth fund, has invested in several Reliance ventures.

Ambani, Asia's richest man, also maintains strong business ties with major US tech companies such as Google and Meta. The meeting could further strengthen international partnerships and investment prospects for Reliance Industries.

 

During his Doha visit, US President Donald Trump announced several agreements with Qatar valued at over USD 243.5 billion, alongside a broader economic exchange worth at least USD 1.2 trillion.

Signed during a visit to Qatar, the deals include sectors from aviation and energy to defence and quantum technology. Highlighting a landmark Boeing-GE Aerospace sale to Qatar Airways -- Boeing's largest-ever widebody order -- the agreements are expected to support over 1 million US jobs and deepen strategic cooperation between Washington and Doha.

The White House released a statement on Wednesday stating, "Today in Qatar, President Donald J Trump signed an agreement with Qatar to generate an economic exchange worth at least USD 1.2 trillion. President Trump also announced economic deals totalling more than USD 243.5 billion between the United States and Qatar, including a historic sale of Boeing aircraft and GE Aerospace engines to Qatar Airways."

The statement added, "The landmark deals celebrated today will drive innovation and prosperity for generations, bolster American manufacturing and technological leadership, and put America on the path to a new Golden Age. Allies like Qatar are partnering in the United States' success."

This is Boeing's largest-ever widebody order and the largest-ever 787 order. This historic agreement will support 154,000 US jobs annually, totalling over 1 million jobs in the United States during the course of production and delivery of this deal.

Source: ANI
