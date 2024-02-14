News
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex gains 268 points on fag-end buying

Sensex gains 268 points on fag-end buying

Source: PTI
February 14, 2024 17:19 IST
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back from early lows to close higher on Wednesday, helped by fag-end buying in energy, metal and utility stocks amid a mixed trend in global equities.

Broker

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

Rising for the second straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 267.64 points or 0.37 per cent to close at 71,822.83 points.

The index swung between a high of 71,938.59 points and a low of 70,809.84 points during intra-day trades.

 

The broader NSE Nifty also gained 96.80 points or 0.45 per cent to end the day at 21,840.05 points.

State Bank of India was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 4.24 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Maruti, NTPC, PowerGrid, ITC and Nestle India. Reliance jumped 1.15 per cent to end at Rs 2,962.60 apiece on BSE.

Shares of SBI closed at Rs 743.35 apiece.

In contrast, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, TCS, Infosys and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 settled in the negative territory while Hong Kong's Hang Seng and South Korea's Kospi indices ended in the green.

China's financial markets are closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.78 per cent to $82.64 a barrel on Tuesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Tuesday as they purchased shares worth Rs 376.32 crore, according to exchange data.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
