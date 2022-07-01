News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex falls 111 points; RIL tumbles over 7%

Sensex falls 111 points; RIL tumbles over 7%

Source: PTI
July 01, 2022 16:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Benchmark indices settled lower on Friday, with the Sensex declining 111 points on the back of a sharp fall in index heavyweight Reliance Industries.

Brokers

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The BSE benchmark went lower by 111.01 points or 0.21 per cent to settle at 52,907.93.

During the day, it tanked 924.69 points or 1.74 per cent to 52,094.25.

 

The NSE Nifty dipped 28.20 points or 0.18 per cent to close at 15,752.05.

The government on Friday slapped an export tax on petrol, diesel and jet fuel (ATF) while also joining nations like the UK in imposing a windfall tax on crude oil produced locally.

Among the Sensex pack, Reliance Industries tumbled 7.25 per cent.

PowerGrid, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Maruti, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and ICICI Bank were the other major laggards.

On the other hand, ITC, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, TCS and HDFC were among the major gainers.

"Unfavourable cues from the domestic market led to a weak start due to weakness in the rupee and selling in oil refineries as the government imposed an additional export duty on petrol and diesel.

"Adding to the weakness, India's factory output growth slowed down during June, as high inflation continued to dampen demand," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai ended lower.

India's manufacturing sector activity eased to a nine-month low in June as growth of total sales and production moderated amid intense price pressures, a monthly survey said on Friday.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.90 per cent to $111.1 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 1,138.05 crore on Thursday, as per exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Labour codes not to kick in from Friday
Labour codes not to kick in from Friday
Export tax slapped on petrol, diesel, ATF
Export tax slapped on petrol, diesel, ATF
Ban on single-use plastic items kicks in
Ban on single-use plastic items kicks in
1,600 Air India employees opting for VRS
1,600 Air India employees opting for VRS
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Review
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Review
Stokes to skip T20I series vs India; returns for ODIs
Stokes to skip T20I series vs India; returns for ODIs
Shinde camp paid Rs 70 lakh for Guwahati hotel stay
Shinde camp paid Rs 70 lakh for Guwahati hotel stay

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Dark fibre' case: Sebi fines one more person

'Dark fibre' case: Sebi fines one more person

Manufacturing sector activity eases to 9-month low

Manufacturing sector activity eases to 9-month low

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances